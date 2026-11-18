The 2026 season of the DP World Tour could not have come to a more thrilling conclusion than it did on Sunday at the Earth Course of Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai.

Rory McIlroy with the Harry Vardon Trophy after becoming the Race to Dubai champion, with tournament winner Tyrrell Hatton. (DP World Tour/Getty)

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The thing with the season-ending DP World Tour Championship is that it’s not just one battle that is taking place. Players were playing for multiple rewards.

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There is the $10 million championship. That, and the accompanying cheque of $3 million – the largest on the DP World Tour – was a no-contest. England’s Tyrrell Hatton was like a runaway train, winning it by five shots over the world No2 Rory McIlroy.

Hatton showed his intent with a stunning par on the opening hole after hitting his tee shot almost to the adjoining fairway, but the man returning from LIV Golf hardly put a foot wrong after that.

By the time he completed the front nine, the focus had completely shifted to Battle No2 – the Race to Dubai (Order of Merit) and McIlroy’s bid to win it for an eighth time and match Colin Montgomerie’s record, which looked as untouchable as Tiger Woods’ 142-tournament cut streak a few years ago.

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{{^usCountry}} We will come back to that later, but the third battle was for a top-10 finish in the Race to Dubai, which came with a share of the $6 million Bonus Pool. Winner McIlroy took the big prize of $2 million, but even 10th place was worth $150,000. Once Hatton looked set for the title, there was always going to be a churn for the last couple of places. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We will come back to that later, but the third battle was for a top-10 finish in the Race to Dubai, which came with a share of the $6 million Bonus Pool. Winner McIlroy took the big prize of $2 million, but even 10th place was worth $150,000. Once Hatton looked set for the title, there was always going to be a churn for the last couple of places. {{/usCountry}}

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Then there was the fourth competition – for the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer for the top-10 players not already exempt. There was plenty of action before England’s Joe Dean secured the last card, but not before Mikael Lindberg made costly errors coming in.

The excitement did not end there. The top-25 players in the final Race to Dubai were also getting an exemption into the 155th Open Championship at St Andrews next year. So, even if someone did not feature in the contests mentioned above, they still had the security of playing in at least one major championship next year.

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It all began with the intense battle between McIlroy and DP World India Championship winner Eugenio Chacarra. The Spaniard led the Race to Dubai by 533.9 points, so McIlroy’s task was to finish no worse than tied second place with one player. If Chacarra or McIlroy won, they’d also win the Race to Dubai.

Both started the final round at five-under par, and despite making bogeys on the ninth and 10th holes, Chacarra bounced back with birdies on the 13th and 14th to edge ahead of McIlroy. It was a laser-guided second shot to one foot on the 16th that gave the Northern Irishman a slim lead, but he then missed a seven-footer birdie putt on the 17th and hit a terrible tee shot on the par-5 18th, from where he could only make a par.

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Chacarra, playing a group behind McIlroy, then needed to make an eagle on the 18th hole to tie McIlroy for second place, which would have given him the European No1 crown. But from the middle of the fairway, he dumped his second shot into the greenside bunker, and could only make a par.

Meanwhile, Lindberg made bogeys on the 17th and 18th to give McIlroy some breathing space in solo second place. Now, all that remained was Victor Perez’s score on the 18th. An albatross to tie McIlroy could still make a difference. The Frenchman did not even come close.

The gritty Chacarra’s consolation for a terrific season was that he will get into the first two Signature events and the Players Championship on the PGA Tour next year.

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Lindberg was the biggest loser because he was projected to be one of the 10 players to get their PGA Tour cards, but the finish dropped him to 20th place in the Order of Merit. He will now have the opportunity to play the 155th Open.

Spain’s David Puig was left rueing a late bogey on the 17th hole and was hoping to be inside the top-25 for a trip to St Andrews. His birdie on the 18th lifted him above compatriot Angel Hidalgo by 0.27 points to get him the major start he was craving for.