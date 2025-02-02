Oklahoma routs No. 24 Vanderbilt 97-67 for 3rd win in 4 games
NORMAN, Okla. — Freshman guard Jeremiah Fears scored 21 points to help Oklahoma dominate No. 24 Vanderbilt in a 97-67 win on Saturday.
Oklahoma's Jalon Moore added 19 points and surpassed 1,000 career points. Dayton Forsythe scored 14 points for the Sooners , who have won three of four after losing their first four league games.
Oklahoma took control with a 23-0 run in the second half. The Sooners shot 63.2% from the field overall, including 72.7% after the break.
Devin McGlockton led Vanderbilt with 22 points. Jason Edwards scored 21 points for the Commodores, but he needed 20 shots to get them.
Vanderbilt led 38-27 late in the first half before Oklahoma closed on a 9-2 run to cut the deficit to 40-36 at the break.
Oklahoma controlled the second half. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Brycen Goodine and Moore put the Sooners up 52-42 with 16:31 remaining, and a timeout by Vanderbilt didn't help. By the end of Oklahoma's 23-0 run, the Commodores had missed eight consecutive shots.
Vanderbilt's Tyler Tanner sliced through the lane for a one-handed jam that cut Oklahoma's lead to 60-52 with about 10 minutes to go, but Oklahoma regrouped and expanded its lead.
Vanderbilt: The Commodores shot 30% in the second half and made 1 of 12 3-pointers.
Oklahoma: Coach Porter Moser had made rebounding an emphasis after some rough performances, and the Sooners responded by outrebounding Vanderbilt 39-24.
Oklahoma took its first lead, 44-42, on a 3-pointer by Goodine early in the second half. The Sooners never trailed again.
Vanderbilt had 10 turnovers and nine made field goals in the second half.
Vanderbilt visits No. 5 Florida on Tuesday night.
Oklahoma visits No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday night.
