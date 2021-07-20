Home / Sports / Olympics / Faster, higher, stronger and now 'together', IOC adds fourth Olympic motto
Faster, higher, stronger and now 'together', IOC adds fourth Olympic motto.(AP)
Faster, higher, stronger and now 'together', IOC adds fourth Olympic motto.(AP)
olympics

Faster, higher, stronger and now 'together', IOC adds fourth Olympic motto

The Olympic motto was amended to "faster, higher, stronger - together" during the International Olympic Committee's session here on Tuesday as the world waited for the pandemic-hit Tokyo Games to begin on July 23.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 01:47 PM IST

The Olympic motto was amended to "faster, higher, stronger - together" during the International Olympic Committee's session here on Tuesday as the world waited for the pandemic-hit Tokyo Games to begin on July 23.

The word "together" after a hyphen has been added to the earlier motto, which was made up of three Latin words -- Citius, Altius, Fortius, translating to "Faster Higher Stronger" in English.

ALSO READ| Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Schedule: Indian Contingent Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Events and Details

The proposal to include the word together was made by IOC President Thomas Bach, which was endorsed by the body's Executive Board (EB) in April.

Bach had suggested the motto should become "faster, higher, stronger - together" in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

"I made this proposal to express this need of solidarity to become faster, to be able to aim higher, to become stronger, for this we need to be together, it means we need solidarity," Bach had said during an IOC session in March.

The motto now reads 'Citius, Altius, Fortius – Communis' in Latin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
international olympic committee tokyo olympics
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.