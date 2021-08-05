Home / Sports / Olympics / Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 13: Ravi Dahiya fights for gold; Indian men's hockey team in bronze medal match
Tokyo Olympics Live Day 13.
Tokyo Olympics Live Day 13. (Getty Images)
Live

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 13: Ravi Dahiya fights for gold; Indian men's hockey team in bronze medal match

  • Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 13: The Indian contingent will begin Thursday's campaign full of hopes. Wrestler Ravi Dahiya will compete in the gold medal match of the men's freestyle 57kgs, while the Indian men's hockey team will hope to end their impressive Tokyo 2020 run with a medal.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 06:12 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 13: India have a chance to clinch multiple medals on Thursday. Deepak Punia is going to fight for bronze while Anshu Malik is in the repechage round. Ravi Kumar Dahiya is fighting for the gold medal in the 57kg Freestyle wrestling category while medal hope Vinesh Phogat opens her campaign. The Indian men's hockey team is going to take on Germany in the bronze medal match while golfer Aditi Ashok is also in action.


Follow all the live action and updates from Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 05, 2021 06:12 AM IST

    Hockey: India vs Germany

    Indian men's hockey team is going to take on Germany in the bronze medal match. The match is scheduled to take place in less than an hour. Follow live score and updates of match on our live blog.

  • AUG 05, 2021 05:50 AM IST

    India's schedule on Day 13

    Here is India's schedule on Day 13 of the Tokyo Olympics. All timings are in IST:


    4:00 AM IST: Aditi Ashok in golf women’s round 2


    5:44 AM IST: Diksha Dagar in golf women’s round 2


    7:00 AM IST: India vs Germany in men’s hockey bronze medal match


    7:37 AM IST: Anshu Malik vs Valeria Koblova (ROC) in repechage round of

    women’s freestyle wrestling 57kg


    8:00 AM IST: Vinesh Phogat vs Sofia Magdalena Mattsson (Sweden) in women’s freestyle wrestling 53kg


    8:56 AM IST: Vinesh Phogat women's freestyle 53kg quarter-final (Subject to qualification)


    1:00 PM IST: KT Irfan, Rahul Rohilla and Sandeep Kumar in men’s 20km race walk event


    3:25 PM IST: Vinesh Phogat women's freestyle 53kg semi-final (Subject to qualification)


    4:20 PM IST: Ravi Dahiya vs Zavur Uguev (Russian Olympic Committee) in men's freestyle 57kg final


    4:40 PM IST: Deepak Punia in men’s freestyle wrestling bronze medal match


    5:35 PM IST: Anshu Malik in women's freestyle wrestling 57kg bronze medal match (Subject to qualification)

  • AUG 05, 2021 05:48 AM IST

    Golf update

    Indian golfer Aditi Ashok ended her Round 1 on 2nd place in women's individual golf on Wednesday. She has made a strong start in Round 2 as she has held onto her position. Diksha Dagar is tied on 55th place. The contest is still going on.

  • AUG 04, 2021 06:00 PM IST

    Tokyo Olympics Day 13 - LIVE!

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india at tokyo olympics tokyo 2020 tokyo olympics olympics
India vs Germany Live Score, Tokyo Olympics(AP)
India vs Germany Live Score, Tokyo Olympics(AP)
olympics

India vs Germany men's hockey bronze medal match Live, Tokyo 2020

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON AUG 05, 2021 06:21 AM IST
  • India vs Germany Live Score, Tokyo Olympics: Indian men's hockey are fighting for their first medal in over four decades as they face Germany in the bronze medal match at Oi Hockey Stadium North Pitch in Tokyo, Japan. Follow IND vs GER men's hockey live score.
READ FULL STORY
India Vs Germany Hockey Match Live Streaming, Tokyo Olympics(PTI)
India Vs Germany Hockey Match Live Streaming, Tokyo Olympics(PTI)
olympics

India vs Germany, men's hockey bronze medal match live streaming: Where to watch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 05:39 AM IST
  • India vs Germany Hockey Match Live Streaming, Tokyo Olympics: All you need to know about live streaming details on SonyLiv, match timings, venue for India vs Germany hockey men's bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tokyo Olympics Day 10 India Full Schedule
Tokyo Olympics Day 10 India Full Schedule
olympics

Tokyo Olympics Day 13 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today?

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:47 AM IST
Tokyo Olympics Day 13 Full Schedule: Here is a look at the sequence of all the events of India at the Olympics in Tokyo on Day 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain poses after her semifinal bout in the welterweight 64-69kg category at Tokyo Olympics 2020
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain poses after her semifinal bout in the welterweight 64-69kg category at Tokyo Olympics 2020
olympics

Tokyo 2020: For Borgohain, bronze is small consolation for sacrifices

By Avishek Roy, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 11:50 PM IST
It took a while for her to switch off from her bout against a powerful rival. Lovlina Borgohain received standing counts in the first and third rounds, lost a point for holding in the second, eventually losing 0-5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.