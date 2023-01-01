Home / Sports / Others / 2023 in Indian Sports: Full list of Schedule, matches and tournaments as Hockey WC, Asian Games headline major events

2023 in Indian Sports: Full list of Schedule, matches and tournaments as Hockey WC, Asian Games headline major events

others
Updated on Jan 01, 2023 02:59 PM IST

The year 2023 will also be a warm up for the biggest sports extravaganza- the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 where the likes of Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lakshya Sen and other star sportspersons are expected to represent India.

There will be a lot of medals and glory at stake as India participates in multi-nation tournaments and international competitions in various sports in 2023.(getty images)
There will be a lot of medals and glory at stake as India participates in multi-nation tournaments and international competitions in various sports in 2023.(getty images)
ByHT Sports Desk

There will be a lot of medals and glory at stake as India participates in multi-nation tournaments and international competitions in various sports in 2023. Indian sportspersons will get a chance to hone and test their skills as they will compete against the world's best athletes in Asian Games, World Athetics Championships, AFC Asian Cup, All England Badminton Championships, Men's Hockey World Cup and other big sports events, this year.

The year 2023 will also be a warm up for the biggest sports extravaganza- the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 where the likes of Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lakshya Sen and other star sportspersons are expected to represent India. Courtesy some world class performances, India had clinched seven medals in Tokyo Olympics 2020 inlcuding its first Gold medal in Athletics which was won by Neeraj in Javelin Throw. At Tokyo, India claimed its best-ever haul of medals and sports fans will expect an even better, brighter and bigger exhibition of Indian talent at Paris in 2024.

ALSO READ: Nadal crashes in season-opening match as Swiatek cruises at United Cup

India's first major contest in the new year will be men's hockey World Cup in January 2023. In March 2023, Indian fans will pin their hopes on our badminton stars like Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth to write a glorious chapter for the country at All England Badminton Championships. In September-October 2023, Indian athletes will be in action in the Asian Games where all the big guns and stalwarts of sports will compete against the atheltes from Asian giants like China, Japan and South Korea. Also there will be great action for football lovers as Indian men’s football team has qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 which will be held in Qatar in the later part of 2023 or early 2024.

Let's take a look at the India sports calendar 2023 where we have compiled the start dates and venues of the most important events in which Indian athletes will represent the country.

January 2023

 January 13-29 Men's Hockey World Cup Hockey Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India
 January 16-29 Australian OpenTennis Melbourne, Australia

January/February 2023

 January 31-February 11 Khelo India Youth Games Multi-sports Madhya Pradesh, India

March 2023

March 15-31Women's World Boxing ChampionshipsBoxingNew Delhi, India
March 14-19All England Badminton ChampionshipsBadmintonBirmingham, UK

March/April 2023

March 28-April 2Asian Wrestling ChampionshipsWrestlingDelhi, India

May 2023

May 1-14Men's World Boxing ChampionshipsBoxingTashkent, Uzbekistan
May 3-13Asian Weightlifting ChampionshipsWeightliftingJinju, South Korea
May 5Doha Diamond LeagueAthleticsQatar
May 22-28World Table Tennis ChampionshipsTable TennisDurban, South Africa

May/June 2023

May 28 - June 11French OpenTennisParis, France
May 28 - June 11French OpenTennisParis, France

July 2023

July 3-13Wimbledon ChampionshipsTennisUK
July 14-30World Aquatics ChampionshipsSwimmingFukuoka, Japan

August 2023

August 19-27World Athletics ChampionshipsAthleticsBudapest, Hungary
August 21-27World Badminton ChampionshipsBadmintonCopenhagen, Denmark

September 2023

August 28 - September 10US OpenTennisNew York, USA
September 2-17World Weightlifting ChampionshipsWeightliftingRiyadh, Saudi Arabia
September 3-10World Rowing ChampionshipsRowingBelgrade, Serbia
September 16-24World Wrestling ChampionshipsWrestlingBelgrade, Serbia

September/October 2023

September 23 - October 8Asian GamesMulti-sportsHangzhou, China

December 2023

December 13-17World Tour FinalsBadmintonTBD
TBDAFC Asian CupFootballQatar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
olympics asian games pv sindhu lakshya sen neeraj chopra indian hockey team indian football + 5 more
olympics asian games pv sindhu lakshya sen neeraj chopra indian hockey team indian football + 4 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out