2023 in Indian Sports: Full list of Schedule, matches and tournaments as Hockey WC, Asian Games headline major events
There will be a lot of medals and glory at stake as India participates in multi-nation tournaments and international competitions in various sports in 2023. Indian sportspersons will get a chance to hone and test their skills as they will compete against the world's best athletes in Asian Games, World Athetics Championships, AFC Asian Cup, All England Badminton Championships, Men's Hockey World Cup and other big sports events, this year.
The year 2023 will also be a warm up for the biggest sports extravaganza- the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 where the likes of Neeraj Chopra, Avinash Sable, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lakshya Sen and other star sportspersons are expected to represent India. Courtesy some world class performances, India had clinched seven medals in Tokyo Olympics 2020 inlcuding its first Gold medal in Athletics which was won by Neeraj in Javelin Throw. At Tokyo, India claimed its best-ever haul of medals and sports fans will expect an even better, brighter and bigger exhibition of Indian talent at Paris in 2024.
India's first major contest in the new year will be men's hockey World Cup in January 2023. In March 2023, Indian fans will pin their hopes on our badminton stars like Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth to write a glorious chapter for the country at All England Badminton Championships. In September-October 2023, Indian athletes will be in action in the Asian Games where all the big guns and stalwarts of sports will compete against the atheltes from Asian giants like China, Japan and South Korea. Also there will be great action for football lovers as Indian men’s football team has qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 which will be held in Qatar in the later part of 2023 or early 2024.
Let's take a look at the India sports calendar 2023 where we have compiled the start dates and venues of the most important events in which Indian athletes will represent the country.
January 2023
|January 13-29
|Men's Hockey World Cup
|Hockey
|Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India
|January 16-29
|Australian Open
|Tennis
|Melbourne, Australia
January/February 2023
|January 31-February 11
|Khelo India Youth Games
|Multi-sports
|Madhya Pradesh, India
March 2023
|March 15-31
|Women's World Boxing Championships
|Boxing
|New Delhi, India
|March 14-19
|All England Badminton Championships
|Badminton
|Birmingham, UK
March/April 2023
|March 28-April 2
|Asian Wrestling Championships
|Wrestling
|Delhi, India
May 2023
|May 1-14
|Men's World Boxing Championships
|Boxing
|Tashkent, Uzbekistan
|May 3-13
|Asian Weightlifting Championships
|Weightlifting
|Jinju, South Korea
|May 5
|Doha Diamond League
|Athletics
|Qatar
|May 22-28
|World Table Tennis Championships
|Table Tennis
|Durban, South Africa
May/June 2023
|May 28 - June 11
|French Open
|Tennis
|Paris, France
July 2023
|July 3-13
|Wimbledon Championships
|Tennis
|UK
|July 14-30
|World Aquatics Championships
|Swimming
|Fukuoka, Japan
August 2023
|August 19-27
|World Athletics Championships
|Athletics
|Budapest, Hungary
|August 21-27
|World Badminton Championships
|Badminton
|Copenhagen, Denmark
September 2023
|August 28 - September 10
|US Open
|Tennis
|New York, USA
|September 2-17
|World Weightlifting Championships
|Weightlifting
|Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|September 3-10
|World Rowing Championships
|Rowing
|Belgrade, Serbia
|September 16-24
|World Wrestling Championships
|Wrestling
|Belgrade, Serbia
September/October 2023
|September 23 - October 8
|Asian Games
|Multi-sports
|Hangzhou, China
December 2023
|December 13-17
|World Tour Finals
|Badminton
|TBD
|TBD
|AFC Asian Cup
|Football
|Qatar
