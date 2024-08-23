After Tokyo high, Avani looks to step up in Paris too

New Delhi: If Tokyo Paralympics was about fighting her inner fears and making sense of her sufferings, Paris will be about boldly embracing her identity. That’s the difference in mindset Avani Lekhara will carry when she shoots at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre. Shooter Avani Lekhara. (HT)

These three years have been a period of self-discovery for Lekhara. After she returned with two Paralympics medals from Tokyo --- she was overwhelmed by the sudden limelight that came with it. In 2012 a near-fatal road accident left her paralyzed from the waist down. She was brave enough to put the trauma behind her and tried to clutch on to life through sport. Yet, it took her years to come to terms with her condition; to celebrate life again. Success in Tokyo revived her spirit. Overnight, she was being looked upon as an inspiration for physically challenged individuals. Avani takes pride to be able to fulfil that role.

“It is a very different feeling as I am going for my second Paralympics. The wishes and love I have got from all over the country has given me new motivation and inspiration to do well. I am more confident; personally and professionally,” said Lekhara.

“Shooting has given me so much fame, of course, but just the confidence to go out there and represent my community and represent myself as a person rather than hiding behind my disability. That’s the most important thing and it inspires me. People will think ‘okay if she can do it, why can’t we.’ I can go out on a wheelchair, win medals. I feel I can do anything,” said the 22-year-old.

On the range, Avani has kept her focus on the job at hand. In Tokyo, she participated in four events. She became the first Indian woman to win a gold at the Paralympics, equalling a world record in 10m air rifle SH1. She also won a bronze in the 50m rifle three positions SH1. This time, as per rules an athlete can participate in a maximum of three events. Avani, therefore, will be in action in 10m air rifle standing, 10m prone and 50m 3 positions.

“I feel I am still learning. There is so much to learn. I have matured as a rifle shooter. I have worked on my technique and am more confident this time going back to Paris . I have been there two years back and won the quota at the same range. So, it will not be something very new for me. It will be a new experience this time. I hope I enjoy it.”

She doesn’t deny that there will be pressure for her, as she is expected to win medals.

“I will not lie that I do not feel pressure with the kind of expectations people have. I just try to keep all that behind whenever I go to my lane. I have been doing lot of mental training exercises, concentration exercises so that I can take it on -- and I focus on my process.”

“There have been a lot of changes in these three years. I have tried a new rifle, new wheelchair, and some new accessories. But 80 percent of things are the same because I have been training with those things for a long time, since 2015. I like that feeling. My motto is ‘if it’s not broken, don’t fix it’.”

The shooting medals have gone a long way in ushering a change in para-sport in the country.

“There is a lot more awareness. After the Paralympics medals, shooting has grown. Several new shooters are coming up. Many new faces are in team this time. We are hoping to do better than Tokyo.”