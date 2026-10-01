Asian Games 2026, LIVE Updates Day 13: Chikitha Taniparthi aims for gold hat-trick; two India vs Pakistan clashes await

Asian Games 2026, LIVE Updates Day 13: India had a fantastic Wednesday as they won four gold, making it the most successful day at the 2026 Asian Games so far. Archers well and truly made the nation proud, winning three gold. Shooting picked up the fourth one. Today could be another great day for the Indians who are currently 8th on the medal tally with 10 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze. There are quite a few opportunities to push India further up. Indian athletes are in action across archery, sepaktakraw, taekwondo, shooting, track cycling, volleyball, squash, wrestling, sailing, judo, canoe slalom, rugby sevens, cricket, hockey, sport climbing and tennis.