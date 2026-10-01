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Asian Games 2026, LIVE Updates Day 13: Chikitha Taniparthi aims for gold hat-trick; two India vs Pakistan clashes await

By Shaunak Ghosh
Oct 1, 2026, 05:45:14 IST

Catch live updates from the 13th day of the 2026 Asian Games here. India will look for more gold medals after a fantastic Wednesday.

Asian Games 2026, LIVE Updates Day 13: Will archers shine again? (HT_PRINT)
Asian Games 2026, LIVE Updates Day 13: Will archers shine again? (HT_PRINT)

Asian Games 2026, LIVE Updates Day 13: India had a fantastic Wednesday as they won four gold, making it the most successful day at the 2026 Asian Games so far. Archers well and truly made the nation proud, winning three gold. Shooting picked up the fourth one. Today could be another great day for the Indians who are currently 8th on the medal tally with 10 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze. There are quite a few opportunities to push India further up. Indian athletes are in action across archery, sepaktakraw, taekwondo, shooting, track cycling, volleyball, squash, wrestling, sailing, judo, canoe slalom, rugby sevens, cricket, hockey, sport climbing and tennis.

Follow all the updates here:
  • 1 Oct 2026, 05:45:13 AM IST

    Chikitha Taniparthi out!!

    Chikitha Taniparthi did not look at her best today, as a series of 9s and one 8 in the final round could only take her final score to 143. Nurisa Dia Ashrifa of Indonesia on the other hand, just managed to pip the Indian star in the quarter-final of the women's individual compound archery event by 1 point. Taniparthi thus crashes out of the Asian Games 2026. She should be proud of her performance, having already secured two gold medals.

  • 1 Oct 2026, 05:33:55 AM IST

    Chikitha trails early

    Chikitha Taniparthi has not started on a great note in the women's individual quarter-final. She hit a 9 pointer on her first arrow, but then got back into her grrove with two back-to-back tens. However, her opponent has hit all three 10s.

  • 1 Oct 2026, 05:29:07 AM IST

    Another archery gold incoming?

    Chikitha Taniparthi will open India's action on Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026. She will compete against Nurisa Dia Ashrifa in the quarter-final of the women's individual compund archery. She has already clinched two gold medals at the event as part of the mixed team and women's team respectively. Can the star archer complete a golden hat-trick.

  • 1 Oct 2026, 05:05:59 AM IST

    Day 13 full schedule

    Here is India's full schedule on Day 13 of the Asian Games 2026:


    Archery

    5:30 am: Chikitha Taniparthi vs Nurisa Dian Ashrifah of Indonesia in compound women's individual quarterfinals, followed by semifinal and final (if she is through)

    Sepaktakraw

    5:30 am onwards: India in men's quadrant Group A matches.

    Taekwondo

    5:30 am onwards: Roopa Bayor in women's individual poomsae semifinals, followed by gold medal contest (if she is through)

    Shooting

    6:10 am: Anish Bhanwala in 25m pistol rapid men's individual qualification stage 2 and team final

    Track Cycling

    6:30 am: Harshveer Singh Sekhon in men's omnium scratch race 1/4, followed by medal races

    Volleyball

    6:30 am: India vs Pakistan in men's quarterfinal

    Squash

    7:00 am: India vs Hong Kong in women's team semifinals

    Track Cycling

    7:00 am: Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Celestina in women's sprint qualification, followed by medal races

    Wrestling

    7:22 am: Aman vs Borgil Tuvshinbaatar of Mongolia in men's Greco-roman 77kg round of 16 bout, followed by quarterfinals and medal bouts (if she is through).

    Sailing

    7:30 am: Mahi Verma, Manu Francis, Prince Kurusinkal, Vishnu Sarvanan, Katya Ida Coelho, Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma in girls dinghy, men's skiff, men's dinghy, women's windsurfing and women's skiff race

    Judo

    7:30 am onwards: Yamini Mourya in women's 57kg quarterfinal bouts; Inunganbi Takhellambam in women's 70kg

    Wrestling

    7:32 am: Mansi vs Irina Kuznetsova of Kazakhstan in women's wrestling 62kg round of 16 bout, followed by quarterfinals and medal bouts (if she is through)

    Canoe Slalom

    7:36 am: Shikha Chaouhan in women's kayak single semifinal, followed by final (if she is through)

    Wrestling

    7:55 am: Sumit in men's greco-roman 60kg quarterfinals and medal bouts (if he is through)

    8:19 am: Nitesh vs Amanberdi Agamammedov of Turkmenistan in men's greco-roman 97kg quarterfinals and medal bouts (if he is through)

    Rugby Sevens

    8:50 pm: India vs Hong Kong followed by India vs China (at 3:50 pm) group games

    Archery

    9:47 am: Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs Chen Chieh-lun in compound men's individual quarterfinal, followed by semifinal and final (if he is through)

    Cricket

    10:00 am: India vs Sri Lanka in men's semifinal

    Golf

    10:10 am: Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu in men's individual stroke play and men's team Round 2

    Shooting

    12:00 pm: Anish Bhanwala in 25m pistol rapid men's individual final (if he is through)

    12:18 pm: Harshita Jakhar and Swasti Singh in women's madison final (medal event)

    Squash

    1:00 pm: India vs Malaysia in men's team semifinals

    Hockey

    1:00 pm: India vs Pakistan in men's semifinal

    Sport Climbing

    4:42 pm: Deepu Mallesh in men's speed 4 quarterfinals, followed by medal races

    Tennis

    Sumit Nagal vs Wu Yibing of China in men's singles quarterfinals (To be decided)

  • 30 Sept 2026, 06:13:28 PM IST

    Hello and welcome

    To our coverage as we head into the 13th day of the 2026 Asian Games. The Games haven't turned out to be as expected for the Indians but hopefully in the remaining few days, they will up the ante and finish strong. Stay tuned with us all through the day!

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