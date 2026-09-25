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Asian Games 2026 day 7 LIVE updates: Kamaljeet-Suruchi storm into final after equalling Asian record in qualification

By Shaunak Ghosh
Sep 25, 2026, 07:06:48 IST

Asian Games 2026 day 7 LIVE updates: India are all set to begin their campaign at the Asian Games 2026 on September 25, having already added 18 medals to their tally. The shooters will be in focus in the first part of the day.

Asian Games 2026 Day 7 Live Updates (Hindustan Times)
Asian Games 2026 Day 7 Live Updates (Hindustan Times)

Asian Games Day 7 LIVE updates: India have gotten their Asian Games day 7 campaign off to a flying start as the team of Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh reached the final after equalling the Asian record points tally of 587 in the qualification round. The men's and women's kabaddi teams will play their semi-finals, hoping to keep their quest for gold alive. The women's hockey team will face Japan. The Indian athletics contingent too will look to add more medals to their kitty, with the likes of Gurdevinder Singh and Gulveer Singh in action. The Indian badminton doubles teams also begin their campaign today, including gold hopefuls Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

Follow all the updates here:
  • 25 Sept 2026, 06:59:16 AM IST

    Indian shooters qualify for final with Asian record

    A great start to the day for Indian shooters. The 10m air piston mixed team of Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh have qualified for the final of the event to be held later today. They finished top in the qualification round with 587 points to their name, thus equalling the Asian record. If they continue this form, then India can even win a gold medal.

  • 25 Sept 2026, 06:54:23 AM IST

    Table tennis medals up for grabs

    Two Indian pairs are competing in the quarter-final of the mixed doubles event in table tennis. A win would guarantee medals for both these pairs. Manush Shah and Diya Chitale have got off to a good start winning the first game against their opponents from Hong Kong. Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade, on the other hand have lost the first game of their match against Chinese opponents.

  • 25 Sept 2026, 06:41:16 AM IST

    Dhruv-Tanisha off to winning start

    Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto have gotten India's badminton campaign off to a great start. The mixed doubles duo beat Aminath Abdul Razzaq and Nibal Ahmed of Maldives in straight games by a margin of 21-7, 21-8.

  • 25 Sept 2026, 06:36:54 AM IST

    India off to great start in shooting

    In the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification the team of Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh has got off to a great start. India are leading the pack and are ahead of second-placed Mongolia by a massive 70 points. If they continue this form, then they will definitely qualify for the final, and might even secure a medal there.

  • 25 Sept 2026, 06:23:42 AM IST

    Poor start for India's fencers

    India's men's team are taking on Hong Kong in their men's team foil Round of 16 tie, and it is not a good start for them. Sachin lost the first relay to Chun Choi, after which Hemansh Singh lost the second relay. Aditya then raised hopes with a win over Ka Long Cheung, but Sachin lost his bout, as India trail 12-19.

  • 25 Sept 2026, 06:09:35 AM IST

    Shooting hopes for India

    India's shooting contingent have not performed up to expectations so far, even though they won 8 medals so far. However, India can win up to 4 medals in the sport today. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Niraj Kumar will be in action in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions. Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh will be in action in the 10m air rifle mixed team event.

  • 25 Sept 2026, 05:26:56 AM IST

    Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to Aichi-Nagoya in Japan as we bring you live coverage of India's campaign on Day 7 of the Asian Games 2026 on September 25 (Friday).

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