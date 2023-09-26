Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: India vs Singapore in men's hockey; Manu Bhaker, Bhavani Devi also in focus

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: India, who have so far bagged a total of 11 medals (two gold, three silver, and six bronze), will hope for another fruitful outing on Day 3 of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The day sets off with equestrian before we move to men's hockey, where India face Singapore. The India vs Pakistan rivalry will also be in focus as both nations collide in the women's team squash and the mixed doubles tennis event. Bhavani Devi, who is the first-ever Indian to represent India in fencing at the Olympics, too will be in spotlight and will hope to carry forward the form she had shown in the Asian fencing championships, which was held earlier this year.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 3(File)