News / Sports / Others / Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: India vs Singapore in men's hockey; Manu Bhaker, Bhavani Devi also in focus
Live

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: India vs Singapore in men's hockey; Manu Bhaker, Bhavani Devi also in focus

Sep 26, 2023 06:22 AM IST
OPEN APP

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: The India vs Pakistan rivalry will be in focus as both nations collide in women's team squash and the mixed doubles tennis event.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: India, who have so far bagged a total of 11 medals (two gold, three silver, and six bronze), will hope for another fruitful outing on Day 3 of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The day sets off with equestrian before we move to men's hockey, where India face Singapore. The India vs Pakistan rivalry will also be in focus as both nations collide in the women's team squash and the mixed doubles tennis event. Bhavani Devi, who is the first-ever Indian to represent India in fencing at the Olympics, too will be in spotlight and will hope to carry forward the form she had shown in the Asian fencing championships, which was held earlier this year.

Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 3
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates Day 3(File)

Sachin Siwach and Narinder Berwal will lead India's charge in boxing and Suraj Yadav will be seen in action in men's 65 kg wushu event. Catch the Live Updates of Day 3 action at the Asian Games 2023:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 26, 2023 06:20 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Men's hockey

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: India announce their playing XI for men's hockey pool game against Singapore. Captain Harmanpreet Singh makes a return.

    Playing XI: Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Harmanpreet (c), Manpreet, Hardik, Nilakanta, Abhishek, Gurjant, Mandeep

  • Sep 26, 2023 06:18 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Recap of Day 2

    India secured six medals on Day 2, with Indian trio consisting of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Divyansh Singh Panwar securing India's inaugural gold at Hangzhou 2023 in the 10m air rifle men's team event. A second gold came in women's cricket as India defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final

  • Sep 26, 2023 06:04 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Shooting action to begin soon

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Here's the list of Indian shooters in action today

    Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, and Angar Vir Singh Bajwa - Men's Skeet-75 individual and team

    Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore and Parinaaz Dhaliwal - Women's Skeet-75 individual and team

    Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, and Manu Bhaker - Women's 25m pistol individual and team

  • Sep 26, 2023 05:57 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Equestrian

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: India's Sudipti Hajela scores a total average score of 66.705 in her dressage series. Divyakriti Singh will be up next, followed by Hriday Vipul Chheda and Anush Agarwalla.

    A reminder that this is a medal event

  • Sep 26, 2023 05:47 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Action begins in Equestrian

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: In the sport of equestrian, India is represented by Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela, and Divyakriit Singh, who are currently participating in the Dressage - Team Final and Individual Qualification events.

  • Sep 26, 2023 05:39 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Big hopes from Manu Bhaker

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Manu Bhaker is yet to win an Asian Games medal and she would aim at opening her account in this edition, as her event begins today. Bhaker will be one of the three Indian shooters in the 25m women's air pistol event. She will also be part of the team event on Day 3

  • Sep 26, 2023 05:32 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Bhavani Devi also begins campaign

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: The first Indian to win a medal (bronze) at the Asian Fencing Championships, Bhavani Devi begins her campaign at the Games today as she faces Singapore's Juliet Jie Min Heng in Pool 4. She will play 4 matches today

  • Sep 26, 2023 05:25 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: India at sixth spot

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: With 11 medals so far, India are currently at sixth spot in the medal tally. China are comfortably at the top with 39 gold medals, and 69 overall.

    Standings (G- Gold, S- Silver, B- Bronze)

    1- China - 39G, 21S, 9B

    2: Republic of Korea - 10G, 10S, 13B

    3: Japan - 5G, 14S, 12B

    4: Uzbekistan - 4G, 4S, 6B

    5: Hong Kong, China - 3G, 4S, 7B

    6: INDIA - 2G, 3S, 6B

  • Sep 26, 2023 05:20 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Ramita with chance to add a third medal

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Ramita, who had earlier won a silver (women's team) and a bronze (individual) medal in the women's 10m air rifle event, can add a third medal to her tally today when she, alongside Divyansh Singh Panwar, takes part in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. Qualification starts 6:30 AM

  • Sep 26, 2023 05:13 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Men's hockey team eyes another big win

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: India will take part in their second game at men's hockey as the side meets Singapore in Hangzhou. A Harmanpreet Singh-less side had registered a crushing 16-0 victory in the opening game against Uzbekistan, and faces another less-favoured opposition Singapore that lost 0-11 to Pakistan in its opener.

  • Sep 26, 2023 05:05 AM IST

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Hello and welcome!

    Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 at the Asian Games 2023! Some massive names in action as India take on Singapore in men's hockey, while Manu Bhaker will take part in 25m air pistol event among some big medal contenders in shooting. India's star fencer Bhavani Devi will also be in action later in fencing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
asian games

MotoGP riders happy with their India experience

others
Published on Sep 26, 2023 12:10 AM IST

At the start of the last week, one even wondered if the race would even take place but things went off without a hitch thereafter.

Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi (72) (C), Spanish rider Jorge Martín (89) (L) and French rider Fabio Quartararo (20) (R) celebrate after winning the Moto GP race(Hindustan Times)
BySandip Sikdar, Noida

Asian Games Day 3 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule for September 26

Asian Games 2023: On Day 3, India will hope for another fruitful outing which starts with the Equestrian Dressage Individual and team events.

The men's hockey team will eye for another commanding show against Singapore in their second group encounter.(Twitter/Media_SAI)
others
Updated on Sep 26, 2023 06:11 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

She just feels like a natural on the team: Joshna Chinappa on Anahat Singh

Age is just a number for the Indian women’s squash team with young Anahat bonding with Joshna, who will play in her sixth Asian Games

File photo of Joshna Chinappa(PTI)
others
Published on Sep 25, 2023 10:06 PM IST
ByRutvick Mehta, Mumbai

On the up: A rowing success story scripted by the Army

All the 17 rowers who stood on the podium are part of Armed Forces - 15 of them from the Indian Army and two from the Navy

Bronze medallists India's Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish pose during the medal ceremony for the men's four final event of rowing during the 2022 Asian Games (AFP)
others
Updated on Sep 26, 2023 12:14 AM IST
ByAvishek Roy

Asian Games: Roshibina Devi assures medal in wushu

The 2018 Jakarta Asian Games bronze medallist beat her Kazakh opponent to reach the semi-finals, which assured her for a medal in Hangzhou

Roshibina Devi had won the bronze medal at the last Asian Games in the same category(Twitter)
others
Updated on Sep 25, 2023 11:26 PM IST
PTI | ByHT Correspondent, Hangzhou

‘Everyone send jokes…’: Tahir destroys critics after CPL heroics, thanks Ashwin

Imran Tahir credited the success to his critics, who had joked about him being the captain.

R Ashwin and Imran Tahir
others
Published on Sep 25, 2023 09:06 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Asian Games: India’s youth power glitters in 10m rifle team gold

Aishwary Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Divyansh Panwar set a world record to clinch the team gold ahead of China and Korea.

Indian shooters Rudrankksh Patil (right), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (centre) and Divyansh Singh Panwar pose for photos after winning gold in the Men's 10m Air Rifle team event(PTI)
others
Updated on Sep 25, 2023 10:18 PM IST
ByShantanu Srivastava, Hangzhou

Asian Games: Barriers broken in strong start for Hong Kong in Hangzhou

The last time Hong Kong made it to the top 10 of the Asian Games medal table was in 1986.

Siobhan Haughey won bronze in 50m breaststroke and gold in 200m freestyle(REUTERS)
others
Published on Sep 25, 2023 06:54 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Designer Aaquib Wani didn’t go to college but his designs are now at Asian Games

Delhi-based designer Aaquib Wabi, the creative brain behind the official jerseys, track suits and other sportswear for the Asian Games 2022, shares his journey.

Designer Aaquib Wani is the brain behind the official sports apparel for the Indian players at the Asian Games 2022.
htcity delhi junction
Updated on Sep 25, 2023 06:04 PM IST
ByKriti Kambiri

North Korean shooters refuse to join South Korean rivals at Asian Games

Hangzhou Asian Games 2023: North Korean marksmen refused to join their South Korean rivals in a group photo of medal winners.

Gold medalists team South Korea, right, and silver medalists team North Korea pose during the awards ceremony of team men's 25-meter rapid fire pistol shooting at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou(AP)
others
Published on Sep 25, 2023 04:33 PM IST
Reuters | , Hangzhou

Asian Games 2023: Delhi boy's journey from esports at home to representing India

Sanindhya Malik is part of the 15-member esports squad at Asian Games 2022. Malik alias Deadcorp is the highest-ranked South Asian player in League of Legends.

Sanindhya Malik says he began taking the game seriously upon finding out that esports is a medal event at the Asian Games.(Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)
htcity delhi junction
Updated on Sep 25, 2023 04:22 PM IST
ByKriti Kambiri

How did Jorge Martin escape a potential penalty at inaugural Indian MotoGP?

The incident took place in the final laps of the race after MotoGP’s TV cameras revealed that the zipper on Martin’s leathers had opened up to his chest

Prima Pramac Racing's Spanish rider Jorge Martin (R) and Ducati Lenovo Team's Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia steer their bikes during the Indian MotoGP Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit(AFP)
others
Updated on Sep 25, 2023 03:15 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Hamilton thinks it was not ‘a good idea' to use DRS at Japanese Grand Prix

Mercedes asked Hamilton to slow down to give George Russell DRS assistance, but Hamilton disagreed, finishing fifth.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton(AP)
others
Published on Sep 25, 2023 02:59 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

MotoGP: 5 takeaways from the inaugural Indian Grand Prix

Mooney VR46 Racing Team's Marco Bezzecchi claimed the top spot at the Indian Grand Prix. Here, we take a look at the top-five takeaways from the MotoGP India.

First placed Mooney VR46 Racing Team's Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi celebrates with the trophy(AFP)
others
Published on Sep 25, 2023 02:11 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Patrick Mahomes shares Travis Kelce’s touchdown connection to Taylor Swift

Chiefs were very dominant in the match, leading 34-0 by the end of first half. In the third quarter, Travis scored a touchdown to make the scoreline 41-0.

Singer Taylor Swift who is dating Travis Kelce, was in attendance during the match between Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears(Getty Images via AFP)
others
Published on Sep 25, 2023 01:10 PM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out