Avinash Sable finishes ninth in his maiden Diamond League final

PTI |
Sep 14, 2024 07:30 AM IST

Sable, who turned 30 on Friday, clocked 8 minute and 17.09 seconds to finish ninth in the 10-man field in his debut DL final.

National record holder 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable finished ninth in the season-ending Diamond League final with a below-par time here on Friday.

India's Avinash Mukund Sable during the Paris Olympics(AFP)
India's Avinash Mukund Sable during the Paris Olympics(AFP)

Birthday boy Sable, who turned 30 on Friday, clocked 8 minute and 17.09 seconds to finish ninth in the 10-man field in his debut DL final.

Amos Serem of Kenya emerged as the Diamond League champion with a time of 8:06.90, while reigning Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali (8:08.60) of Morocco was second in the season-ending finale.

Mohamed Amin Jhinaoui of Tunisia was third with 8:09.68.

World champion and Paris Olympics silver medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action on Saturday.

Sable had finished 11th in the Paris Olympic Games with a time of 8:14.18.

He had finished 14th in the overall Diamond League standings with three points from two meetings. But four athletes ranked higher than him -- Lamecha Girma (injured) of Ethiopia, Geordie Beamish of New Zealand, Ryuji Mura of Japan and Hillary Bor of the USA -- pulled out, allowing him to sneak inside the top 10 cut-off.

Five meetings out of the 14 in the DL series across the world this season had men's 3000m steeplechase event.

Reigning Asian Games champion Sable had finished sixth with a national record time of 8:09.91 -- bettering his own earlier mark -- in the Paris leg of the Diamond League on July 7. He was 14th at the Silesia leg with a time of 8:29.96 on August 25.

Each Diamond League season finale champion is awarded a 'Diamond Trophy', USD 30,000 prize money and a wild card for the World Athletics Championships.

