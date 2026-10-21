Ayush Verma wins India's 10th gold medal at Asian Para Games, tops men's shot put F53 event

Ayush Verma won the gold in the men’s shot put F53 event, making it 10 gold medals for India at the 2026 Asian Para Games. He topped the podium with a best throw of 8.16 metres on his fifth attempt. It was his second medal at the Asian Para Games this edition, having already won bronze in the men’s javelin F53/54 event on Tuesday.

Ayush Verma wins gold in the men's shot put F53 event. (SAI)

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Verma opened with a throw of 7.39 metres, followed by 7.42 metres and 7.50 metres in his next two attempts. But the best was yet to come as he reached 7.92 metres in his fourth attempt and topped that with a 8.16 metre throw in the fifth. That was good enough to fetch him the gold even as he finished his quota with a fifth throw measuring 7.54 metres.

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Alireza Hemami of Iran was second with 8.09m, the closest competitor to Ayush. Makhambet Serikkaliyev of Kazakhstan took third position with 6.81m.

Born on 15th July 1991, Verma took up competitive para-athletics in 2020, specialising in shot put (F53 classification) under coach Robin Kumar. The F53 classification is for seated throwing events and requires upper body strength, coordination, and technique. Since starting the sport, he has worked on his skills and technique and is now achieving success internationally.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Pradeep Kumar claimed his second successive silver medal, while Verma won the bronze in men's javelin throw F53/54 event. Pradeep (F54) produced a personal best throw of 27.45m to finish second. Ayush (F53) ensured a double podium for India by clinching the bronze after logging Raza points (a scoring system for differing levels of ability) despite a comparatively shorter throw of 17.88m. What are the F53 and F54 categories? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Pradeep Kumar claimed his second successive silver medal, while Verma won the bronze in men's javelin throw F53/54 event. Pradeep (F54) produced a personal best throw of 27.45m to finish second. Ayush (F53) ensured a double podium for India by clinching the bronze after logging Raza points (a scoring system for differing levels of ability) despite a comparatively shorter throw of 17.88m. What are the F53 and F54 categories? {{/usCountry}}

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F54 athletes have full upper muscle power in the arms and partial-to-full trunk muscle power, though movement in the mid-trunk and legs is still affected to a high degree.

F53 is for field athletes who have movement affected to a high degree in the trunk and legs and hand grip affected to a low level. They compete in seated positions and generate inertia using their chest, upper-back and shoulders.