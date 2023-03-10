Boxing Worlds: Nikhat Zareen eyes the big prize

“Main khate-peete ghar se hu so I am a foodie. On top of that biryani is my favourite. When it is in front of me...”

For about 10 seconds Nikhat Zareen got lost while speaking about her favourite dish. This was in response to a query about the challenges she has faced while changing her weight category from 52kg to 50kg (Olympic class). The 26-year-old, shook herself up, smiled and then responded. "I have had to sacrifice all this. As they say, kuch paane ke lie kuch khona padta hai. My only focus is to win gold for my country. That matters most. I can eat whatever I want after I win," said Zareen.

The boxer from Nizamabad, Telangana, will be going in as the only Indian defending champion at the Women’s World Championships that will be held here from March 16 to 26.

The reigning world champion was forced to change her weight category for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Having boxed in 52kg for most of her career, she had the option of shifting either to 54kg or 50kg last year but she chose the latter, a class she has made her own with gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and the National Championships in Bhopal.

"Yeah, I have settled down into this new weight category. While increasing body weight is challenging, cutting it down is tougher. I did not get much time before the Commonwealth Games to get used to the category. The preparation wasn't as much as the category required. But now I have worked hard. I have had to struggle to reduce weight and fit into this class. Now, I'm fit for this category," said Zareen.

Despite the presence of Olympic, Commonwealth or even Asiad medallists, the spotlight is clearly on Zareen, who last year became only the fifth Indian to win the world crown after the legendary Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL, Lekha KC. Zareen clinched the title in May 2022 in Istanbul.

"If this would not have been held in India there would have been pressure but since it is happening in India, you attain a different level of confidence because of the home crowd. I experienced it during the CWG in Birmingham where there were mostly Indians who were cheering for me, chanting India. It made me feel good,” said Zareen.

"Now that it is happening in India there will be more support which automatically will boost my confidence. Definitely, there will be pressure but I will take it positively. It will help me enter the ring with confidence. I will try to give the crowd a good show and win gold.”

Zareen added that the competition will not be easy. Even though the tournament is not an Olympic qualifier, most boxers will be trying to prove themselves in the newer Olympic weight categories introduced last year for Paris 2024.

"This year everyone will be preparing for the (Olympic) qualifiers so all the boxers will be tough especially the ones from Turkey, Colombia, Ukraine and China. But I have also prepared well. I am positive. I only have one motive: give my 100 percent and have no regrets. I am confident because my preparation has gone very well. I am really looking forward to representing my country and defending my title,” said Zareen.

“I always grab every competition as an opportunity and want to prove to myself in every competition. I take it as a stepping stone for my ultimate goal which is an Olympic gold at Paris. This competition will also be a lesson for me. I hope I win and prepare for the Asian Games.”

Having had her last biryani after winning the National Championships in Bhopal, will she feast on her favourite dish after winning here? “Maybe. But this time if I win a gold, I will buy a Mercedes,” laughed Zareen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON