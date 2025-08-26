Chess' biggest competition comes to India, Goa to host FIDE World Cup 2025 in October-November

Goa will host the upcoming FIDE World Cup 2025 in October-November. The much-anticipated announcement was made on Tuesday evening. The tournament will be played from October 30 to November 27. This is the first time that India will be hosting this tournament since 2003. When the country last conducted the competition, Viswanathan Anand clinched the title with Uzbekistan’s Rustam Kasimdzhanov finishing as the runner-up. Goa has been confirmed as the host for the FIDE World Cup in October-November. (PTI)

In the 2025 tournament, 206 players will fight it out for a share of USD 2,000,000 and three spots in the 2026 Candidates tournament. Every round will be a knockout, making the tournament one of the most dramatic affairs on the chess calendar.

The tournament will be an eight-round knockout tournament, with the top 50 seeds entering from Round 2. The matches will be two classical games, with a rapid and blitz playoff in the event of a tie.

India has been a rising force in chess, with Gukesh Dommaraju becoming the world champion last year. The Indian teams also won the Chess Olympiad in both the Open and Women categories.

Divya Deshmukh lifted the Women's World Cup this year, so the competition in Goa promises to be quite a spectacle.

“India has become one of the strongest chess nations, with outstanding players and passionate fans. After the success of the FIDE Women’s World Cup held in Georgia earlier this year, we are proud to bring the FIDE World Cup to Goa," FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said in an official statement.

"It will be a celebration of chess, and a unique experience for players and spectators from around the world. The representatives of 90+ countries are expected to take part, and it will be one of the most followed events in chess history," he added.

'Proud moment for Indian chess'

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) President Nitin Narang said that Goa hosting the tournament is a proud moment for the sport in the countryand will only increase its popularity.

“This is a proud moment for Indian chess, and we are committed to delivering an event that reflects both the passion of our fans and the professionalism of our federation," he said.

"The World Cup will not only inspire millions across the country but also showcase India’s growing stature as a global hub for chess. We are deeply thankful to FIDE for granting India the honour of hosting the World Cup 2025 in Goa," he added.