Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the biggest names in football, is on a warpath with Portugal manager Jorge Jesus, and the showdown is turning uglier by the minute. The federation and manager remain open to having the maverick striker back in the mix, but the equation isn't that simple, as CR7 has made up his mind. The forward, who is inching towards 1000 career goals, has an uncertain international future, and no one really knows whether he will play for the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo is on a warpath with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus. (AFP)

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Ronaldo's future remains uncertain following his disagreement with the head coach, Jesus. According to CNN Portugal, Ronaldo has been unhappy with Jesus' remarks during the Nations League. The publication claimed that Ronaldo has told people close to him that he does not intend to return to the national team while Jesus remains at the helm.

Also Read: Rio Ferdinand hits out at Jorge Jesus over Cristiano Ronaldo fallout: ‘The coach has to apologise, otherwise…’

The disagreement between the two parties centres around Jesus' handling of Ronaldo’s situation. The coach has repeatedly expressed a desire to have the forward available for Portugal’s Nations League campaign, while simultaneously maintaining that the striker does not need to apologise and that selection decisions remain his responsibility.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest development came after Jesus said that the door remains open for Ronaldo to return, insisting that the decision ultimately rests with the veteran forward. Jesus addressed Ronaldo’s situation after Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway, describing the earlier dispute as a misunderstanding that could be resolved. The coach also made it clear that he was not closing the door on Ronaldo and said the striker would determine his own international future. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest development came after Jesus said that the door remains open for Ronaldo to return, insisting that the decision ultimately rests with the veteran forward. Jesus addressed Ronaldo’s situation after Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway, describing the earlier dispute as a misunderstanding that could be resolved. The coach also made it clear that he was not closing the door on Ronaldo and said the striker would determine his own international future. {{/usCountry}}

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The dispute between Ronaldo and Jesus started after the 41-year-old was kept on the bench during the fixture against Norway. Ronaldo then skipped three training sessions, and once he learned he would not start the next match against Denmark, he left the camp. Portugal then went on to win the next matches, securing a place in the quarter-finals. Neither Ronaldo nor Jesus has said anything publicly about the matter, saying they will detail the entire chain of events later.

Ronaldo's stance

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Ronaldo's stance of not wanting to return until Jesus remains the coach has led to the situation snowballing. For Portugal, the uncertainty comes at a delicate stage as the team looks to maintain continuity around its long-time captain.

Ronaldo remains one of the defining figures in the country’s football history, but the latest reports suggest his next appearance in the national shirt cannot be taken for granted. For now, neither side has publicly confirmed that Ronaldo has ruled himself out of Portugal duty.

Speaking of Jesus, he is extremely respected as a football manager, having a better win rate than Sir Alex Ferguson. Over his coaching career, he has won 25 trophies, and his start with Portugal has been perfect, with four wins from four.

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