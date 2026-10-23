Cue sports icon Pankaj Advani wins 29th world title

Legendary cueist Pankaj Advani proved that he remains a formidable force on the circuit as he pocketed a staggering 29th career world title by winning the WBL World Billiards Championship here.

The summit match began with Advani scoring a 91 break

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The 41-year-old was the only Indian in the last-four stage and eventually came out on top.

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The final, which was played over a gruelling five-hour duration, was of high significance to both Advani and his rival, Rob Hall of England.

Hall had reached the World Billiards Championship final five times before this without crossing the finish line. For Advani, it was about extending his unparalleled record of world titles in cue sports.

The summit match began with Advani scoring a 91 break. Hall took lead with an impressive 203 run. Close to the two-hour mark, the finalists were almost equally positioned on the scoreboard. Advani scored another century to take the lead.

For the next 30 minutes, Hall played high quality billiards to amass a 331 break and surge ahead of the multiple world champion by over 300 points.

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{{^usCountry}} With under two hours to go, Advani was staring down the barrel as the difference kept climbing up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With under two hours to go, Advani was staring down the barrel as the difference kept climbing up. {{/usCountry}}

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At 697-1014, with 115 minutes left on the clock, Hall was poised for his maiden world title. However, Advani was not going to let that happen.

He made his intentions clear with a fluent 210 break, cutting down Hall's lead to a 100. Advani was immediately brought back to the table as his opponent missed a regulation shot.

Advani then crafted the most memorable break of the championship, a mammoth 587-break, which was the highest of the world championship this year.

It sealed the fate of his opponent while ensuring that Advani's name was engraved on the coveted trophy.

"The second session of the final was billiards from the gods," the gracious Hall said during the prize ceremony, referring to Advani's extraordinary comeback and marvellous display of the three-ball game.

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Advani said Hall was a fine player and his maiden title was around the corner.

The world championship fielded the toughest players from all over the world. Michael Ferreira was the only one not present as he has long retired from competitive billiards.

Advani defeated compatriot Sourav Kothari 1134-575 in the three-hour quarterfinal earlier and got the better of in-form David Causier 1607-1271 in the last-four stage.

Advani will now be switching sports and start preparing for the IBSF World Snooker Championship that will be held in Indore mid-November.

Final score: Pankaj Advani (India) beat Robert Hall (England) 1906-1206. Breaks (50 and over): Advani: 587, 210, 197, 149, 147, 99, 91, 91, 55. Hall: 331, 203, 109, 87, 68, 50.