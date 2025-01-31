Menu Explore
D Gukesh stumped by Magnus Carlsen’s ‘very optimistic player, doesn’t bluff’ remark; India No. 1 responds in style

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 31, 2025 06:58 AM IST

D Gukesh was asked about Magnus Carlsen’s comments that he “is a very optimistic player and doesn’t bluff”.

D Gukesh’s performance at the ongoing 2025 Tata Steel Chess Masters has been sensational! The defending champion has been utterly dominant in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, and has perfectly silenced some of his outspoken critics like Magnus Carlsen.

D Gukesh responded to a Magnus Carlsen remark.(AP)
D Gukesh responded to a Magnus Carlsen remark.(AP)

Since his victory against Ding Liren at the World Championship in Singapore last month, Gukesh has fallen victim to disrespectful statements from Carlsen, which included the Norwegian questioning his victory against Liren. Lately, Carlsen has toned down his statements as Gukesh is part of his Freestyle Chess Players’ Club, and the World No. 1 for sure doesn’t want to miss out on having the defending world champ and also the India No. 1 in his Grand Slam Tour.

Also Read: No D Gukesh vs Viswanathan Anand as chess legend pulls out of Magnus Carlsen-led Freestyle Grand Slam Tour

The 18-year-old currently has the sole lead on 7.6/10, ahead of second-placed Nodirbek Abdusattorov, who remains half a point behind.

‘Very optimistic, doesn’t bluff'

After defeating GM Max Warmerdam to get his second win in a row, and to climb to sole lead, Gukesh attended an interview on the sidelines. He was asked about Carlsen’s comments that he “is a very optimistic player and doesn’t bluff”. Responding to the question, Gukesh silenced Carlsen in style, and was left in splits by the observation.

“(Laughs) Optimistic for sure, but I also bluff. It also depends on the position, opponent and stuff. It is not like I never do, but also I am not a huge bluffer I think”, he said.

In the standings, R Praggnanandhaa is also not far behind, and is a point off the lead, after he bounced back to defeat Vladimir Fedoseev. Meanwhile, Fabiano Caruana, who was the pre-tournament favourite, saw his winning chances end as Pentala Harikrishna escaped in a rook endgame.

After Round 10, Gukesh is the sole leader, followed by Abdusattorov and Praggnanandhaa. Meanwhile, Fedoseev (6) is third, followed by Caruana (5.5). Meanwhile, Wei Yi is sixth with 5.5 points, and Anish Giri (5) is seventh. On the other hand, Arjun Erigaisi, who was India’s No. 1 ahead of the Tata Masters, has been in poor form and is second last in the standings.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Story Saved
