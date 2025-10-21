Daniel Naroditsky's death leaves Viswanathan Anand in shock; chess world devastated

Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand expressed deep shock and sorrow at the unexpected passing of American Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky. The 29-year-old chess prodigy, commentator, and educator died just weeks shy of his 30th birthday. Daniel Naroditsky's death leaves Viswanathan Anand in shock

Anand, a five-time World Champion and one of the most respected voices in the sport, posted a heartfelt tribute on social media:

“Really shocked at the passing away of GM Daniel Naroditsky. An excellent chess commentator and educator. A genuinely nice person. A life gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family. The chess world will miss his presence,” Anand wrote on X.

The tragic news was first shared by the Charlotte Chess Center, where Naroditsky had served as a key figure in growing chess in the U.S. Southeast. His passing has cast a somber shadow over the chess community, where he was not only admired for his skills on the board but also loved for his affable personality, articulate commentary, and tireless dedication to teaching the game.

Grandmasters around the world joined Anand in mourning the loss.

GM Hikaru Nakamura, one of the top American players and a fellow streamer, wrote: “I'm devastated. This is a massive loss for the world of chess.”

GM Alireza Firouzja kept it brief but heartfelt: “Heartbreaking. My deepest condolences.”

GM Susan Polgar, who had trained Naroditsky early in his career, recalled a personal connection: “This is shocking! I knew Daniel since he was a young kid. His parents sent him to stay at my home so he can train with my other SPICE students. Always a nice and polite kid! Just saw him at the @CLTchesscenter.”

Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi echoed the prevailing sentiment: “This is absolutely shocking! 💔 My deepest condolences.”

Naroditsky had become a household name in the chess world not only for his over-the-board brilliance but also for his charisma and clarity as an online educator and commentator. He earned his grandmaster title at the age of 18 in 2013 and remained a strong presence in both classical and blitz formats. His last FIDE rating stood at 2619, with a peak of 2647.

A former U.S. Junior Champion, Naroditsky’s chess journey began in San Mateo, California, when he was just six. He rose to prominence by winning the Under-12 category at the 2007 World Youth Chess Championship and went on to represent the U.S. at multiple international events, including the 2015 World Team Championship. One of his most lauded performances came at the 2021 U.S. Championship, where he defeated GM Fabiano Caruana, then the world number two.

Just two months ago, in August 2025, Naroditsky had secured a flawless 14/14 to win the U.S. National Blitz Championship—a final stamp of his continued excellence.

His death, still unexplained publicly, has sent tremors through a community that had come to see Naroditsky as one of its brightest lights—both for his deep understanding of chess and for his passion in spreading it to others.