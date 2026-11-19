New Delhi: Radhakrishnan Nair, who has just stepped down as chief athletics coach after a six-year tenure, has said better injury management of elite athletes and robust integration of sports science are the need of the hour in Indian athletics. Nair, who took over in December 2020 and guided India's top athletes through the Covid pandemic phase and beyond, ended his tenure after the Asian Games in Japan. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced Parveer Singh as his successor earlier this week.

Nair, who took over in December 2020 and guided India's top athletes through the Covid pandemic phase and beyond, ended his tenure after the Asian Games in Japan. (DD Sports)

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"We have enormous potential and there's enough talent in the junior ranks. However, if there's one area we need to work on, it's injury management of elite athletes," Nair told HT.

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India won 16 medals (seventh overall) in athletics at this year's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and 24 medals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games (sixth overall). However, the absence of steeplechaser Avinash Sable at the CWG and javelin ace Neeraj Chopra at the Asian Games due to injuries hurt India's medal ambitions. Likewise, 100m hurdler and national record holder Jyothi Yarraji missed the CWG after undergoing right knee ACL surgery. She travelled to Japan for the Asian Games, but withdrew before her opening round heat.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, having undergone knee surgery that required plates to be inserted, won silver at the CWG and Asian Games, but injured his right ankle in Nagoya after slipping on a wet take-off board during his fourth attempt. The biggest setback came in the form of a fresh injury to Chopra.

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{{^usCountry}} The double Olympics and Worlds medallist suffered an ankle ligament tear during training in August, a day after throwing a season-best 88.05m at the Lausanne Diamond League. It brought a premature end to a season that would have included the Asian Games, Diamond League Final in Brussels, and the World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest. Better integration of sports science is needed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The double Olympics and Worlds medallist suffered an ankle ligament tear during training in August, a day after throwing a season-best 88.05m at the Lausanne Diamond League. It brought a premature end to a season that would have included the Asian Games, Diamond League Final in Brussels, and the World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest. Better integration of sports science is needed {{/usCountry}}

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"The injury to so many of our elite athletes is concerning. We should make sure they are not rushed back and the loading phase should be better monitored. Recovery is also an essential component of injury prevention. I feel we need better integration of sports science in our processes," the 68-year-old said.

"It's not as if we don't use sports science. Some of our centres, such as NIS Patiala, SAI Bengaluru, and SAI Thiruvananthapuram have state-of-the-art facilities. Private enterprises such as JSW and Reliance Foundation also have world-class facilities, but we can certainly do better. The coaches need to be better aligned as well. India has a lot of catching up to do with better developed nations and I am sure we'll get there," he added.

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Looking back at his tenure, Nair was delighted with Chopra becoming India's first individual track and field medallist by winning gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. "It was the experience of a lifetime," he said.

"Nobody thought India could win an Olympic gold in athletics. We had a tough time during the Covid-enforced lockdown in Patiala, and as soon as the restrictions eased, we sent him to Sweden to train. It was a challenging time for all of us, and to see all that result in an Olympic gold felt special. Then, in the 2023 World Championships, our 4X400m men's relay team ended fifth, which was a great result. It's another performance I am proud of. Overall, I can look back at my stint with a lot of satisfaction."

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A certified Technical Official and World Athletics Level-5 coach, Nair has observed a confidence boost among Indian athletes post Neeraj's Tokyo success. "There has certainly been a mental shift. Earlier, a lot of our athletes would go to the Olympics without believing they can win, but Neeraj's success changed their mindset," he said.

Nair, who has been roped in by AFI for its coach development programme, predicted medals from track and field events at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"I expect Neeraj to bounce back in time. Sreeshankar is another genuine medal candidate, if fit. And don't count out the women's long jump event either. The mixed relay and women's relay teams will also have a shot at the medal. With proper planning, I see at least 2-3 athletics medals in 2028."

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