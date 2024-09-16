Ex-F1 champion Hakkinen to open Chennai karting track

New Delhi: Young motorsports aspirants in India is set receive a boost with Finland’s two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen to inaugurate the Madras International Karting Arena (MIKA) near Chennai on Thursday. Two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen with Karun Chandhok. (HT Photo)

The inauguration will also be attended by the only two Indian drivers who have raced in F1, Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok.

The track is located adjoining the start-finish straight of the Madras International Circuit, about 40km from Chennai. The MIKA circuit, which has been under development for almost a year, is designed by UK-based Driven International with Chandhok advising on the layout.

“I’m very excited to be heading to Chennai for the launch of the MIKA track. I’ve worked on a range of track designs around the globe from F1 to karting with the team at Driven International, but this is a very personal project as it’s obviously my home track,” said Chandhok.

“It’s been designed and built to be on a par with the best tracks in the world and I feel like the track layout is going to be one that the drivers all enjoy.”

The 1.2km circuit has fast straights and flowing yet challenging corners, built to global standards that will ensure it is certified to host World Championship events. The track will be opened to the public from September 21.

“We have ensured that the Madras International Karting Arena track was built in consultation with the CIK at every stage of the construction, and MIKA will be the first of its kind in India,” Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC) president Ajit Thomas said.