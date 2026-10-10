For Aman Sehrawat, the Olympic gold at LA 2028 is the ultimate goal

Aman Sehrawat isn’t particularly interested in discussing topics beyond wrestling. During an interaction in Delhi on Saturday, many wanted to get to know him a little better; to know what the wrestler is like beyond the mat.

Aman Sehrawat won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 (Reuters)

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But light-hearted questions were met with a pause. When asked which Bollywood actor he would like to wrestle with, he seemed momentarily lost before eventually picking Randeep Hooda. He drew a blank when asked to name a cricketer he would like to teach a wrestling move to. Since he has never followed WWE, asking him what his stage name would be didn’t elicit much of a response either. Naming his biopic, however, does pique his interest, albeit slightly. But the moment wrestling, medals and the Olympics came up, his face lit up.

“Abhi target achieve nahi hua” (I haven’t achieved my target yet). Pat came Aman Sehrawat’s response when asked whether his heroics at the Asian Games in Japan had changed anything for him

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{{^usCountry}} The 23-year-old is back home after winning his maiden Asian Games gold medal by defeating reigning world champion Han Chong Song in a gruelling final. After conceding a slender lead, Aman saw the North Korean surge ahead to take a 7-6 advantage. But with just 30 seconds left on the clock, a bruised and bloodied Aman produced a two-point takedown to seal an 11-7 victory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 23-year-old is back home after winning his maiden Asian Games gold medal by defeating reigning world champion Han Chong Song in a gruelling final. After conceding a slender lead, Aman saw the North Korean surge ahead to take a 7-6 advantage. But with just 30 seconds left on the clock, a bruised and bloodied Aman produced a two-point takedown to seal an 11-7 victory. {{/usCountry}}

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The scars from that battle have healed, but his hunger has grown. He knows that even the smallest distraction can jeopardise his ultimate dream of winning an Olympic gold.

“I am getting a lot of love and people are reminding me that I have to go for gold at the Olympics. So that is what is motivating me now. I want to hold an Olympic gold medal,” he tells Hindustan Times.

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Aman’s top-podium finish promises to soothe the pain of a difficult 2025. A ban related to a failed weight-management effort, which was later revoked, forced him to miss the World Championships.

One of India’s six medallists at the Paris Olympics, Aman then hit the ground running. And when his moment of redemption finally arrived, facing a familiar foe - someone he had defeated before - worked in his favour. At that moment, all Aman could think about was getting his calculations right.

‘Galti nahi karni’

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“I could have gone ahead with a five-point lead. But he grabbed my leg and went for the attack. These things happen, you know. Which is why I had come prepared that something like this could happen. I always believed that I could do it. It did cross my mind that I had beaten him earlier, but I did not take it for granted. All I thought then was ‘galti nahi karni’. Beating the world champion was another motivation,” the wrestler said.

“I needed it because last year for me was extremely disappointing. I could not even take part in the World Championships. It was sad to be very honest. It was my dream to win at the World Championships. But once I came out of it stronger, I put all my focus into the Asian Games.”

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Aman switched to 61 kg for the Zagreb Open and the Asian Championships earlier this year, winning silver at both. However, certain chinks in his armour remained. After consulting his coaches, the grappler decided to return to 57 kg, the category in which he had won bronze three years ago in Hangzhou. This time, though, Aman was determined to upgrade the colour of his medal. He even tweaked his diet, which he believes cost him a better finish in 2023, when he lost to Japan’s Toshihiro Hasegawa in the semi-finals.

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The little mistakes

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"My coaches advised me to switch to 57. Because winning the Asian Games was the main goal. In the 61 category, I won a silver medal, and got to learn plenty. Our diet is taken care of by our nutritionist. What to eat, when to eat. At the last Asian Games, I made a dietary mistake against my Japanese opponent in the semi-final. That bout went close, and I lost,” Aman said while recalling the narrow 10-12 loss.

With Aichi-Nagoya 2026 conquered, Aman turns his attention to LA 2028. Before that, though, lie the World Championships.

The competition within the 57kg category is fierce, and staying within the weight bracket presents a challenge of its own to Aman. Yet, it all pales in comparison to the Olympic dream.

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Only six Indian wrestlers have won an Olympic medal. Two years ago, Aman made history by becoming the youngest Indian wrestler to win one. Now, he won’t rest easy until he scripts another historic chapter and does what no Indian wrestler has done before: win Olympic gold.