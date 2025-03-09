Garcia sends Ryder Cup message to captain Donald with LIV victory

Spanish veteran Sergio Garcia said he was hoping for a place in this year's Ryder Cup after shooting a sparkling seven-under 63 on Sunday to win LIV Golf Hong Kong by three strokes in front of huge crowds. HT Image

The 45-year-old missed the last edition in 2023 after joining the breakaway Saudi-backed circuit but has since made his peace with the DP World Tour, which is allowing LIV players back if they pay their fines.

He is outside the world's top 400 as LIV events do not carry ranking points, so will have to rely on being one of European captain Luke Donald's picks if he is to tee up against the United States in Bethpage in September.

"I think he's watching," Garcia said of Donald after a flawless tournament at Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling, where he shot rounds of 65, 64 and 63 to finish 18-under par on the par-70 championship course.

"We've been in touch, so I know that he's keeping an eye."

Garcia's Ryder Cup record is unrivalled and he has earned more points than anyone in the event's history over 10 appearances for Team Europe.

"The only thing I can do is keep playing good golf," he said.

"I just want to help the European team like I've tried to do every single time I've been a member of that team.

"Hopefully he will think I'm good enough for it."

The Spaniard began the day in a three-way tie for the lead at 11-under par alongside England's Paul Casey and the big-hitting American Peter Uihlein.

The 2017 US Masters champion got his round rolling with a sumptuous 45-foot putt for eagle at the par-five third.

He then opened up a four-shot cushion on a chasing pack brimming with major winners as he went on a stunning run of four birdies in a row from the eighth.

He was never threatened from there and added a final birdie at the 16th.

It was Garcia's second individual LIV title after he won at his favourite course, Valderrama, in 2024.

Garcia's last win on the US PGA Tour was at the Sanderson Farms Championship almost five years ago.

He will go to Augusta National next month to play in his landmark 100th major at the US Masters.

"Super excited about it," said Garcia, who had a double celebration on Sunday as his Fireballs took the LIV team title in Hong Kong.

"It's a milestone that not a lot of people get to achieve, so I'm super proud, super happy, and I can't wait to go there and just enjoy it.

"Whatever happens happens, but I'm just going to try to enjoy the week as much as possible and then hopefully my game will show up."

Second was South Africa's Dean Burmester, who shot the round of the day, an eight-under 62, but still finished three strokes adrift of Garcia.

The oldest player in the field, 54-year-old Phil Mickelson, showed he could still compete with the best as he rolled back the years to finish third on 14-under after a final round 64.

He credited a new strategy for his return to form.

"I've had to find a different way to play this game to compete at this level, and in the off-season I made some adjustments," the six-time major winner said.

"I'm not going to overpower golf courses. I can shoot low scores another way. I've been figuring that out, and that's been a fun challenge for me."

