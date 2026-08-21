CLEVELAND — Gavin Williams struck out 11 over 5 2/3 innings, José Ramírez had an RBI single in the three-run first and the Cleveland Guardians beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 for their first home series victory in seven weeks on Thursday.

Gavin Williams strikes out 11 as Guardians beat Giants 5-2

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The Guardians hadn’t won a series at Progressive Field since June 26-28 against Seattle. They are 11-20 overall since the All-Star break.

Williams fell one strikeout short of his career high, but moved into a tie for the AL lead in the category with Toronto's Dylan Cease at 201. Cade Smith worked a scoreless ninth for his 32nd save in 37 opportunities as Cleveland won two of three in the interleague set.

Ramírez's single was the 1,751st hit of his career, tying Charlie Jamieson for fifth place in franchise history. Former Giants catcher Patrick Bailey and Nathaniel Lowe also drove in runs in the inning against Landen Roupp , who lost his fifth straight start.

Willy Adames hit a two-run homer in the fourth — the 200th of his career — to pull San Francisco within 3-2. It also was Adames' 20th of the year, making him the sixth shortstop in MLB history to have six straight 20-homer seasons.

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{{^usCountry}} Steven Kwan and Brayan Rocchio added RBI singles in the sixth and eighth, respectively, for the Guardians. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Steven Kwan and Brayan Rocchio added RBI singles in the sixth and eighth, respectively, for the Guardians. {{/usCountry}}

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The Giants dropped their eighth consecutive road series and set their low-water mark of 23 games below .500.

Cleveland outfielders Jo Adell and Chase DeLauter were not in the lineup, but Adell went 0-for-2 after entering as the designated hitter in the sixth.

Giants: RHP Logan Webb starts Friday at Boston.

Guardians: LHP Joey Cantillo pitches Friday at Colorado.

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