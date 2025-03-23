Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks back from 14 down against Kings

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 114-108 on Saturday. HT Image

Brook Lopez scored 21 points, Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 off the bench, and Taurean Prince had 15 for Milwaukee , which outscored the Kings 28-19 in the fourth quarter. Kyle Kuzma had 14 points and 14 rebounds and Gary Trent Jr. added 11 points.

Sacramento was held scoreless over the final 4:24 after DeMar DeRozan's jumper gave the Kings a 108-107 edge. The Bucks regained the lead on Trent's 3-pointer with 3:40 remaining, and Trent drilled another trey with 1:01 left to extend the Bucks' advantage.

DeRozan led Sacramento with 22 points, while Keon Ellis had 20 points, six assists and a career-high nine rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas scored 18 points, Zach LaVine added 16, Keegan Murray had 13 and Jake LaRavia contributed 11.

Damian Lillard missed his second straight game with a right calf injury for Milwaukee, which shot 52.4 percent from the field and 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Sacramento jumped to a 24-11 lead and held a 25-17 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Ellis scored 15 of his 18 first-half points in the second quarter to help the Kings head into the half on top 61-49. Sacramento led despite shooting 4-of-20 from 3-point range.

Antetokounmpo was held to nine points in the first half before spearheading the Bucks' comeback with 22 points in the third quarter. He played the entire period and scored with 3:14 left in the period to tie the game at 80-80.

Sacramento led 89-86 at the end of the third quarter after being outscored 37-28 for the period.

Milwaukee took its first lead since early in the first quarter at 100-97 on Porter's 3-pointer with 6:59 left in regulation.

Sacramento played without guard Malik Monk, who was scratched before the game due to illness.

Field Level Media

