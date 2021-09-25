HT City Exclusive: WWE star Finn Bálor: Spicy Indian food goes right up my alley

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Finn Balor feels there are many similarities between the cultures of Ireland (his motherland) and India. And that’s what makes a special place for the country in his heart, who also appreciates the thriving WWE fandom in India.

“I love India. I think I was in India for a short trip in 2018, and I think we were on the ground for 12 hours. The energy in New Delhi was incredible. I absolutely adore Indian food, anything spicy is right up my alley,” Balor tells us in an exclusive interview.

The 40-year-old continues, “We have a couple of great Indian guys at their performance centre that I have spoken to many times. I feel like there’s a lot of similarities in Irish culture and Indian culture about how we value our families. I am really looking forward to going back to the country soon.”

When it comes to WWE fans in India, Balor feels calls them “exceptional”. He explains, “They are fantastic. They are very vocal on Twitter and Instagram with their support, and that is the reason I am excited to return to India when we can.”

At the moment, Balor is all set to return with his alter-ego, The Demon, after two years for a fight with Universal Champion Roman Reigns to reclaim the title on September 26 at WWE Extreme Rules, which will air on Sony Ten.

“I have a long history with the Universal Championship. I keep getting asked a question, even five years later, what would have happened in 2016 if Finn had not gotten hurt. That puts a huge what if all through my career. I want to close that chapter with this match, and become the Universal Champion,” he says, stressing that he doesn’t ponder about his past.

Opening about his approach, the former NXT superstar shares, “I try not to look back and just look forward. Obviously, there will be a point in my life where I can’t do this anymore. At that point, I’m sure that’s where I will be taking stock of what I’ve done and what I’ve achieved, but right now, I’m trying not to look back, I’m trying to look forward. And I feel I have a lot to look forward to.”

From John Cena to Dwayne Johnson to Dave Bautista, WWE champions are having a great career in Hollywood. Is that something that you would like to explore? He laughs while stressing that Hollywood is not on the horizon anytime soon.

“That is something that I haven’t thought about. Right now, I’m fully invested in WWE and, and getting the Universal Championship. And what comes after that will be another story, so we will see,” he concludes.