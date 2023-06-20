Hyderabad E-Prix not on 2023-24 Formula E provisional calendar

After hosting the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix on February 11, Formula E has not listed the Indian race in its 2023-24 provisional calendar released by the international automobile federation (FIA) on Tuesday.

The 10th season of the electric racing series will have 17 races in 13 different cities of which three are yet to be named. It is likely that Hyderabad is one of them, having signed a four-year contract with Formula E.

“Three rounds of the 17-race provisional calendar are listed as To Be Determined (TBD) while Formula E continues advanced discussions with a range of potential host cities that would see the championship create more showpiece race events in iconic global locations," read a Formula E statement.

Formula E will announce the three cities in October following the next FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting.

The season will start in Mexico City on January 13 like the ninth season before heading to Diriyah. The third and the fourth venues last time were Hyderabad and Cape Town, which are marked TBD, with the fifth venue being Sao Paulo on both calendars.

London will host the final two races which will be the 16th and 17th E-Prixs with Rome, Monaco, Berlin, Jakarta and Portland the other cities to host races. Diriyah, Rome, Berlin and London will host two races each while Tokyo will host its first Formula E race on March 30.

The provisional calendar was ratified by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

The Hyderabad E-Prix in February was the first motorsport world championship race to be held in India since the exit of Formula 1 in 2013. The world’s first and fastest electric car racing series raced around a 2.4km street circuit around the Hussain Sagar Lake.

The F1 grand prix was held for three years in India from 2011-13 before it was taken off after it ran into tax and logistical hurdles, not seeing out a five-year contract.

