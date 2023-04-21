'I don't care -- he's old…': Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James

Memphis Grizzlies defeated Los Angeles Lakers by 103-93 on Wednesday night. For Grizzlies, Xavier Tillman finished with 22 points,13 rebounds and three assists. LeBron James starred for Lakers and finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (AP)

Grizzlies were on top of Lakers in the first two quarters and in the third quarter, Dillon Brooks had a confrontation with James. It happened with 8:06 remaining in the third quarter when Grizzlies called a timeout. Brooks alleged that James called him "dumb" for having picked up his fourth foul and launched barbs at him.

"I don't care -- he's old. You know what I mean? I was waiting for that. I was expecting him to do that Game 4, Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. He should have been saying that earlier on. But I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40," said Brooks as quoted by ESPN.

Brooks explained how James was frustrated and tried to trash talk him. He spoke to the media about the confrontation with James, in the FedExForum home locker room.

"I said, 'Oh, finally you want to talk'. Then we started to get into a conversation. I just let him know that, 'You can't take me one-on-one. You haven't.' You go look at the film; he doesn't really take me one-on-one until that moment."

"Then when he got subbed out, he was tired. So I did my job," he added.

Brooks also highlighted how James was past his prime. He also discussed his strategy of tiring out the basketball legend.

"He's not at the same level that he was when he was on Cleveland winning championships, Miami," Brooks said of James. "I wish I got to see that. It would have been a harder task, but I'm playing with what I've got. Just wear and tear on him throughout a seven-game series and see if he can take it. See if he wants to play the one-on-one battle or if he wants to be out on the sidelines shooting the basketball."