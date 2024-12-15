‘I think we all know…’: D Gukesh clarifies if he meant to publicly call out Magnus Carlsen to a championship challenge

D Gukesh scripted history on Thursday, as he became the youngest world chess champion. The Indian grandmaster, only 18-years-old, defeated defending champion Ding Liren in the decisive Game 14 to claim the title. After the win, Gukesh revealed that despite winning the championship, he still wasn't the best chess player in the world and publicly challenged Magnus Carlsen. D Gukesh spoke about the probability of a face-off with Magnus Carlsen.

“Winning World Chess Championship does not mean I am the best player, obviously that is Magnus Carlsen. I want to reach the level Magnus has achieved,” he said.

“Obviously playing against Magnus in the world championship would be amazing, it would be the toughest challenge there is in chess. It is up to Magnus, but I would love to test myself against the best player in the world.”

But Carlsen on a popular recap stream of the match ruled out such a development, and said, “I am not part of this circus anymore.”

The Norwegian decided to not defend his title in 2023.

D Gukesh lauds Magnus Carlsen

In an interview with FIDE, Gukesh was asked if he meant to call out Carlsen to a championship challenge. He said, “I think we all know at this point pretty clearly, that Magnus has openly said that he doesn't enjoy this form and this whole process of this world championship and preparation. But I personally as a chess fan and someone who wants to improve myself, I would love it if Magnus decides to come back.”

“It will be, first and most importantly the biggest challenge that I can possibly face as a chess fan and as a chess player who wants to improve himself. I would love it if Magnus comes back, he is clearly the best and probably the greatest of all time,” he added.

Gukesh won the Candidates tournament in April to qualify for a world championship challenge with China's Ding Liren. The match took an equal footing route, and reached the decisive Game 14. In the decider, Liren tried his best to force out a tiebreaker, but a massive blunder in the 55th move gave the title away to Gukesh.