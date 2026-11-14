Ice hockey body defends PT Usha's nomination for IOA elections

The Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) on Saturday defended its status as a National Sports Federation (NSF) and the nominations of PT Usha and secretary general Harjinder Singh as its authorised representatives for the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) elections on December 5, citing its recognition by the IOA and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). PT Usha has been nominated for the IOA president's post by IHAI (ANI)

After IOA president Usha, who did not make the list of Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM), was nominated by the IHAI as its representative for the IOA election, a rival faction challenged the IHAI's authority as the national governing body for ice hockey in India.

IHAI was called to present its case before IOA Electoral Officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava on Saturday. It is learnt that the association also submitted a September 23 letter issued by the international body and signed by IIHF Director General Matti Nurminen, confirming that the IHAI fulfilled the international federation's 'governance and financial requirements and remained in good standing'."

The association also relied on an August 17 letter from IOA Chief Executive Officer Raghuram Iyer, which identified the IHAI as an NSF and recorded Gurpreet Singh Bakshi as its president and Harjinder Singh Jindi as secretary general.

The IHAI has said that Usha is part of its administrative setup, in response to the IOA's constitutional provision requiring nominated representatives to be members of the respective units. There is no requirement for NSF-nominated representatives to be part of its executive body or general body.

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The IHAI maintained that it had informed the IOA about the 'disputed' parallel 'election process' initiated in the name of the IHAI by certain individuals through communications in July and August, well before the current IOA election process began. It argued that the IOA's subsequent recognition letter of August 17 supported its position.

The IHAI further pointed out that it had been included in the IOA's list of 30 eligible NSFs for the elections by the electoral officer on November 9.

Objections have also been raised against the status of the Handball Association of India and its nomination of Udit Harish Sheth, citing him as the president of Yogasana Bharat. The nomination of Harpal Singh, an incumbent IOA executive body member, by Ski and Snowboard India is also under scrutiny. The federations have presented their cases. The final list of the electoral college will be announced on Sunday.

The IHAI has meanwhile sought copies of all signed complaints, along with details of the objectors and supporting documents, and asked for a minimum 48-hour extension to submit further documents, if required.