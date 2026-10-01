Nagoya, Tanvi Khanna scripted a stirring fightback but Anahat Singh's opening-match loss proved crucial as the Indian women's squash team signed off with a bronze medal after losing to Hong Kong 1-2 in the semifinals of the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Indian women's team loses 1-2 to Hong Kong, signs off with bronze medal

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A lot rode on 18-year-old Anahat as India, already assured of a medal, hoped to better their Hangzhou 2022 show. However, the world No. 17 Indian squandered four match points to go down 2-3 against world No. 25 Sin Yuk Chan in a thrilling opening match.

World No. 73 Tanvi then scripted a fine comeback with a 1-3 win over world No. 40 Ka Yi Lee to keep India's hopes alive in the three-match contest.

However, veteran Joshana Chinappa, a former world top-10 player, suffered a straight-game loss to world No. 39 Ho Tze Lok.

Up against Sin Yuk Chan, Anahat made a superb start, taking the first two games, and was leading 10-6 in the fourth game before squandering four match points to allow Sin to make a roaring comeback.

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{{^usCountry}} She fell 7-9 behind in the fifth game but clawed back to 9-9, only for Sin to grab the first match point. The Indian saved it with a backhand drop, but a composed Sin earned another match point and sealed it with ease. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She fell 7-9 behind in the fifth game but clawed back to 9-9, only for Sin to grab the first match point. The Indian saved it with a backhand drop, but a composed Sin earned another match point and sealed it with ease. {{/usCountry}}

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In the second match, Tanvi couldn't make much headway against Ka Yi Lee, losing the opening game quickly. She produced a better show in the second, extending the rallies to earn a game point at 10-9. A backhand drop brought Lee level.

Tanvi squandered another game point before converting the third to keep India alive. In the third game, the Indian fell 3-7 behind but fought back to draw level at 9-9. She earned a game point and sealed the third game when Lee erred again.

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Tanvi was 4-1 up in the fourth game. Lee took a 9-7 lead before the Indian clawed back with two points. Lee grabbed a game point, which Tanvi saved before earning a match point herself. After squandering it, she converted her second match point as India stayed afloat.

In the deciding singles, Joshana was pitted against Ho, but the Indian was unable to keep pace physically with her opponent as she lost the first two games and was down six match points in the third.

The Indian made a late fightback to save five match points before losing the game, going down 4-11 7-11 9-11 in just 21 minutes.

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