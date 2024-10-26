India's participation at Worlds cleared, government to take responsibility if WFI charged with contempt

A major update in the conflict within the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) sees the Indian government and sports ministry clearing the Indian team’s participation in the upcoming World Championships in Albania. Representative image

The Indian contingent had previously pulled out of the World Championships for fear of facing contempt-of-court charges, but the sports ministry took the onus of responsibility if pushback is faced.

This follows the 12-member contingent of wrestlers arriving at minister of youth affairs and sports Mansukh Mandaviya’s residence in New Delhi in an attempt to gain his support in the matter. The wrestlers had originally attempted to approach the court, but were told that their petition couldn’t be heard on the day. They gained an opportunity to meet with the minister in the evening.

“A group of wrestlers met me and apprised me of the issue and their concern,” the minister informed reporters following his meeting. “I gave the direction that the court matter will continue in court but the wrestlers must compete in World Championships. They should get this opportunity. Whatever and wherever I needed to speak, I have done that,” said Mandaviya.

‘They will take responsiblity…’

Earlier this week, wrestler Satyawart Kadian had approached the court by stating the WFI stood in contempt due to hosting trials for the World Championship event, as well as for U-23.

The WFI remains suspended by the sports ministry, but due to Mandaviya’s involvement, will still be represented by this contingent in Albania. The UWW, which heads global wrestling, cleared the WFI for participation in February this year.

Speaking about the ministry-sanctioned suspension, WFI president Sanjay Singh provided an update. Singh clarified that the WFI felt confident in sending a team, with the ministry willing to bear the brunt of the situation. “We discussed the issue with the minister, who assured that they will take responsibility if a contempt charge is levelled on the federation and cleared the participation of the team,” he said to reporters. Speaking on the suspension itself, Singh said “The ministry has said it will review it. It may take a one month or so.”

Kadian, who is the husband of Sakshi Malik and part of the group including Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat protesting against the WFI, had approached the court with a petition claiming the federation had no legal authority to host trials, since it was suspended. The WFI had originally withdrawn the trial notice as well as the team from the World Championships, but an Indian contingent will now be present in Tirana, Albania for the prestigious event beginning on October 28.