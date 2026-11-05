Jaypal Malviya secures India's first LA Olympics quota with 10m air pistol silver

Jaypal Malviya shattered the silence at the range in Doha, becoming the first Indian shooter to secure a quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after winning silver at the ISSF World Championships.

Jaypal Malviya secured the first shooting quota for India at the LA Olympics 2028 (NRAI)

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Malviya scored 242.2 to claim the medal, finishing behind China's Hu Kai (243.9), who took gold with a dominant performance. Czechia's Jindrich Dubovy won bronze and secured the third LA Olympics quota with a score of 199.5.

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The quota will provide a huge boost to India's stuttering campaign in Doha. Indian shooters had failed to secure a single quota place in the two air rifle events, men's rapid fire pistol and women's air pistol before Malviya produced a brilliant performance to book India's first spot in men's air pistol for the LA Olympics in a star-studded final. China's Paris Olympics champion Xie Yu finished seventh and bronze medallist Paolo Monna of Italy was fifth.

Amidst such big names, the 31-year-old Jaypal from Madhya Pradesh showed remarkable composure while competing in his first international final that happened to be the World Championships where an LA Olympics quota was on offer. Jaypal made it to the Indian team based on a strong showing in the domestic selection trials. The only international event he competed in before was the ISSF World Cup in Hangzhou this year, where he narrowly missed a place in the final, finishing ninth with a qualification score of 585.

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{{^usCountry}} In Doha too he shot an impressive 585 to qualify third. In the final, he grew in confidence as the match progressed, at one point even closing in on Hu Kai, who had led from the start. Malviya kept his nerves under control, particularly during the elimination stage. After the 12th shot, he was lying fifth but turned things around with scores of 10.6 and 10.2 in the next two single shots. The 15th and 16th shots were even better — 10.7 and 10.8 — and, cheered on by thunderous applause from the Indian contingent, he moved closer to securing the quota. He followed that up with 10.3 and 10.7 in the next two shots to seal the quota. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Doha too he shot an impressive 585 to qualify third. In the final, he grew in confidence as the match progressed, at one point even closing in on Hu Kai, who had led from the start. Malviya kept his nerves under control, particularly during the elimination stage. After the 12th shot, he was lying fifth but turned things around with scores of 10.6 and 10.2 in the next two single shots. The 15th and 16th shots were even better — 10.7 and 10.8 — and, cheered on by thunderous applause from the Indian contingent, he moved closer to securing the quota. He followed that up with 10.3 and 10.7 in the next two shots to seal the quota. {{/usCountry}}

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There was even a window of opportunity for Jaypal to pip Hu Kai when the Chinese shooter fired a disappointing 8.4. The gap between the two was just 0.1 after the 20th shot. However, Hu Kai regained his composure in the final four shots to pull ahead.ALSO READ: With lessons from 50m pistol, Ravinder’s aim on 10m air pistol for 2028 LA Olympics

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"There was so much cheering and support from my teammates in the stands that it kept pushing me. I am thankful for the support of my coaches, parents and everyone who helped me reach this stage and win a quota for India. I am so happy and proud," Jaypal said.

In the previous edition in Cairo, Samrat Rana had emerged as the world champion. However, a dip in form has since seen him drop out of the national team.

The Olympic quota belongs to the country, and the Indian team for the LA Olympics will be decided after the Olympic Selection Trials in 2028. Jaypal has a long road ahead to maintain his form and prove himself in the selection trials. For now, though, he has provided a major boost to the Indian campaign by securing the country's first LA Olympics quota.

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