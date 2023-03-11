Justin Fields reacts to acquisition of DJ Moore by Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears' star Justin Fields has reacted to his team's trading to pick wide receiver DJ Moore. Fields took to Instagram and posted "Yessirrr" in response to the breaking news of Moore being acquired by Bears.

Bears' fans are expecting Moore to do well for the new team as well. Moore's stats for Carolina Panthers in last few years has been surreal. Since being selected by the Panthers in 2018, Moore has achieved three 1,000-yard seasons and has never recorded less than 788 yards in a single season. His presence on the team is expected to offer an immediate improvement in the team's ability to throw the ball downfield.

The acquisition of Moore is being touted as General manager Ryan Poles' first step to building around quarterback Fields by getting him a No. 1 wide receiver. Bears are setting Fields up for great performances for the team, and he is expected to have no more excuses.

Several Fans took to social media to react to the latest development. Here are some of the reactions

“Wowwwww there it is, DJ Moore included makes it such an interesting hall and whoever goes to Carolina is absolutely screwed!,” tweeted one fan.

“An absolute haul. What a move by Poles. The Bears get their WR1 and likely get a top-5 pick in 2024. Incredible,” posted one fan.

“That’s a wild trade. Curious what@pimpinpatsand@PrestonB_17 think about this… excited to discuss on the podcast tonight!,” commented one fan.

“Heck of a haul for the Bears. Awesome work Ryan Poles!,” posted another fan.