IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / KKFI, Ultimate Kho Kho introduce scientific training for players, Union Sports Minister Rijiju inaugurates national camp
(L-R): Indian Cricketers Shami &amp; Raina along with Sudhanshu Mittal (KKFI President) &amp; Amit Burman (Promoter, Ultimate Kho Kho and Tenzing Niyogi (CEO, UKK) at the inauguration of the HIG
(L-R): Indian Cricketers Shami & Raina along with Sudhanshu Mittal (KKFI President) & Amit Burman (Promoter, Ultimate Kho Kho and Tenzing Niyogi (CEO, UKK) at the inauguration of the HIG
others

KKFI, Ultimate Kho Kho introduce scientific training for players, Union Sports Minister Rijiju inaugurates national camp

During a rigorous camp of almost a month, scheduled from January 18 to February 16, 138 players (including 18 women players) will be monitored by vastly experienced experts
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:22 PM IST

For the very first time, the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) are set to introduce a revolutionary High-Performance Assessment and Scientific Analysis & Evaluation Programme called ‘Rise in Sports Excellence’. As the sporting world is trying to return on track, this program will aim at uplifting the skillset of players.

During a rigorous camp of almost a month, scheduled from January 18 to February 16, 138 players (including 18 women players) will be monitored by vastly experienced experts at Manav Rachna Sports Science Centre in Faridabad and SGT University in Gurugram to develop a pool of athletes who are assessed, scientifically monitored and transformed to become champions of the game.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju along with Rajeev Mehta General Secretary, IOA and popular sporting personalities, including India’s individual Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, Sushil Kumar, and top cricketers Suresh Raina and Mohammed Shami were present on Tuesday to inaugurate the coaching camp, where Kho Kho players have been selected from across the country for one of its kind scientific evaluation program.

The state of art expertise of the country’s top sports-tech institutes—Manav Rachna Sports Science Centre and SGT University have been roped in to roll out this mammoth initiative.

“I have always believed sports science is the future of sports. To make India a sporting powerhouse, each sport needs to be developed, especially indigenous sports like Kho Kho which is a speed-reliant sport. The federation and Ultimate Kho Kho have done a commendable job in putting together such an exhaustive plan in such a short time. I congratulate Sudhanshuji (Mittal) as well as Amit Burman ji for lending their support. Indian sports need the backing of corporates and the presence of Amit ji surely is a step in the right direction,” said the Sports Minister Rijiju.

A 30-day camp will see players being monitored and analysed. The findings and parameters ranging from sports physiotherapy, rehabilitation, injury management, biomechanics, biokinetics, sports performance analysis, nutritional guidance and posture corrections will be put into action. The training will also mark the resumption of the sport after almost a 10-month gap. This training is compartmentalised in three phases—transition, preparatory and competitive one.

“I would like to thank our Sports Minister, Mr Kiren Rijiju for coming here today and motivating the players. This camp will be a milestone for Sports Science and Technology in developing our players in many ways and am grateful for the support towards development by the Ministry, Sports Authority of India and Ultimate Kho Kho, our partners in this vision development. Our motive will be to create a large pool of players who can be developed into world-beaters and game ready for the upcoming challenges,” KKFI President Sudhanshu Mittal said.

The Ultimate Kho Kho has been instrumental in investing and developing this home-grown sport. Close to 200 crores investment commitment has been made by the league promoter and Dabur group Chairman, Amit Burman for the next five years. While a major share of the investment is focused on the growth and development of grassroots and initiation of this scientific programme will help to build excellence which is key for any sport and its growth, globally.

“I have always focused on thinking ahead of time and developing and promoting ideas into brands. Ultimate Kho Kho is no different as we envision excellence at the grassroots and take the game to the next level. For the game to develop it is key that we introduce technology and upgrade and tap the potentials of our players, make them champions and world beaters, backed with high performance training,” UKK Promoter Amit Burman said.

Adding on the innovations, Tenzing Niyogi, CEO, Ultimate Kho Kho said, “Kho Kho has a deep cultural connect with a massive fan base. Ultimate Kho Kho with its latent demand holds the promise of a blockbuster league. With the influx of sports science changing the dynamics of training in team sports, this camp will help develop the athletes to transform and become champions of the game. During the camp we are also planning to test a new sports technology for tag sports in order to bring ‘edge of the seat’ action for audiences.”

An exhibition match was played where sports celebrities were teamed up with the Kho Kho players as the teams rolled out the fast-paced format which played under the revamped rules that are to be introduced during the Kho Kho league, slated for end of the year. The culmination of the camp will see players participating in a five-day tournament consisting of eight teams divided into two pools where players’ speed and gameplay will also be tested along with agility and strength conditionings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sports minister kiren rijiju
app
Close
e-paper
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launches the 'Khelo India State Centre of Excellence' at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune(Khelo India/ Twitter)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launches the 'Khelo India State Centre of Excellence' at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune(Khelo India/ Twitter)
others

Want to start 1,000 Khelo India centres at district level across India: Rijiju

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:04 PM IST
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju pointed out that Maharashtra is the only state in the country to have three centres of excellence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan National Stadium, where the opening ceremony and many other events are planned for Tokyo 2020 Olympics(AP)
Japan National Stadium, where the opening ceremony and many other events are planned for Tokyo 2020 Olympics(AP)
others

Japan's PM vows Olympics will be proof of victory over virus

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:08 PM IST
In a speech opening a new Parliament session, Suga said his government would revise laws to make anti-virus measures enforceable with penalties and compensation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Twitter)
Representational Image(Twitter)
others

Bhavesh, Aakanksha win on final day of shooting trials

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Bhavesh shot 32 in the finals to leave Delhi's Arpit Goel at second on a score of 27. Haryana's Adarsh Singh came in third with 23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anirban Lahiri of India(Getty Images)
Anirban Lahiri of India(Getty Images)
others

Lahiri improves his best at Sony Open in Hawaii with superb 64

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Starting on the back nine of the Waialae course, Lahiri made good use of the conditions on a day when the scoring was low and it included a 61 by the leader, Steele, and Kevin Na, who shares the second place with Mexican Joaquin Niemann.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wrestler and politician Babita Phogat and husband, wrestler Vivek Suhag recently became proud parents of a baby boy.
Wrestler and politician Babita Phogat and husband, wrestler Vivek Suhag recently became proud parents of a baby boy.
others

Babita Phogat on motherhood: Looking forward to learn, unlearn and relearn

By Shreya Mukherjee
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:02 PM IST
Wrestler and politician Babita Phogat says how husband, wrestler Vivek Suhag is on cloud nine and it seems nothing exists for him in the world except for their son.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Max Holloway.(AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
File image of Max Holloway.(AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
others

UFC: 445 strikes landed in one fight-Holloway is making his hands do the talking

By YASH BHATI
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:07 PM IST
  • It came to such a stage that the commentators were suggesting for Kattar’s coaches to throw the towel in to save the fighter from further damage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick and Nate Diaz.(Screengrab.)
Nick and Nate Diaz.(Screengrab.)
others

UFC and its complicated history with marijuana

By YASH BHATI
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • USADA has announced that it has struck the use of marijuana as a punishable offence. USADA is the anti-doping partner of UFC and has seen several fighters being flagged for its use.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP