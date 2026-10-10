Singapore, Indian driver Kush Maini will extend his association with the Alpine Formula 1 team to 2027 after not being able to secure a race seat following four roller-coaster seasons in Formula 2.

Kush Maini puts F1 race seat goal on hold but will remain with Alpine in 2027

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In his fourth and last Formula 2 season, Maini is ninth in the standings with 90 points.

With Alpine retaining the duo of Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto for the next Formula 1 season, Maini will have to be on the sidelines again.

It is not yet clear that in which capacity Maini would remain part of the Enstone-based team.

Maini joined the Alpine Academy in 2023 before becoming a reserve driver for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the Singapore Grand Prix, Maini said Alpine has been pleased with his work on the track and simulator, helping him extend his relationship with the team.

"All the 4 tests have gone really well like they always have. I feel like I'm a part of the family, it has been three years now and I do a lot of simulator work for them and I'm pretty sure our relationship will continue," Maini said.

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{{^usCountry}} "I feel a part of the team and they really like having me around and being on the simulator. So I'll definitely be with Alpine in the future. Now it's still not decided what role it would be but overall that's where we are right now," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I feel a part of the team and they really like having me around and being on the simulator. So I'll definitely be with Alpine in the future. Now it's still not decided what role it would be but overall that's where we are right now," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Maini is also a reserve driver for Mahindra Racing in Formula E but the Indian team's driver line-up is also decided for next season, leaving him with not many options.

The 26-year-old from Bengaluru is not ready to give up on the Formula 1 dream just yet and for that, he feels the relationship with Alpine will keep him race ready.

"I think whatever happens I will move on from Formula 2 but the future plans are still in talks. I'll obviously be with Alpine next year as well and always keep my foot in the door and whenever there's an opportunity I'll be ready to take it.

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"They give me enough testing and opportunities and they've been very good to me and they keep me sharp that if one day I need to jump in the car I'll be ready," Maini said.

"So that dream still stays on and let's see what the next few months bring on, what the future brings on the sense of the racing side but what's clear is that my relationship with Alpine will continue."

Only two Indians Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok have raced in Formula 1. Jehan Daruvala put his career on hold after not being able to secure a race seat following four seasons in Formula 2.

When asked, how tough it was to give up on something that one has worked towards his whole life, Maini added: "It's tough but it's life but I wouldn't say I've lost all hope at all. I think Alpine know my capability as a driver and the amount of work I've done with them and I'm still going to stay on with the team so you never know what the future brings and I'm sure when I have the opportunity, I can perform and they know that as well."

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