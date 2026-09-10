Leh, The unique challenge of running at high altitude and the allure of Ladakh's dramatic landscape have turned the Ladakh Marathon into a major draw for distance runners, with corporate sponsors also backing the event without being actively pursued, its founder and race director Chewang Motup Goba said.

Ladakh Marathon attracts runners, corporate backing without chasing sponsors, says founder Chewang

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Around 7,600 runners are expected to push their limits at the four-day event beginning Thursday evening, which features the marathon, half marathon, 10km and 5km races and Khardung La Challenge besides the gruelling 122km Silk Route Ultra Marathon.

Widely regarded as one of the world's toughest races because of its high-altitude route, the Ladakh Marathon has also attracted strong corporate backing despite its organisers not actively seeking sponsors.

Deep Dive What makes the Ladakh Marathon a challenging experience for runners? The Ladakh Marathon is considered one of the toughest races in the world due to its high-altitude route, where participants must acclimatize to lower oxygen levels, making it a significant challenge for even experienced runners. Why is acclimatization crucial for runners participating in the Ladakh Marathon? Acclimatization is essential because it helps runners adapt to the high altitude where oxygen levels are significantly lower, reducing the risk of altitude sickness and ensuring a safer racing experience. How does the Ladakh Marathon contribute to local livelihoods and the economy? The Ladakh Marathon boosts the local economy by engaging the community in homestays, accommodation, and support services for runners, thereby creating numerous livelihood opportunities during the event and beyond.

"We don't look out for sponsors or those who would fund Ladakh Marathon. They have to come on board with the vision we have. They need to believe what Ladakh Marathon is," Chewang told PTI.

"All sponsors and corporates have come on board looking for Ladakh Marathon. It's a very good partnership. We appreciate their belief in what we believe in and the vision we have for this event," he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Chewang said the organisers avoid advertising and instead focus on the experience and purpose of the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chewang said the organisers avoid advertising and instead focus on the experience and purpose of the event. {{/usCountry}}

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"We don't seek funding. We don't also indulge in advertising. Those who want to participate are hardcore marathon freaks and they will come in any case. And those who find it a compelling reason to be associated with us, support and sponsor the event will do it in any case," he said.

"The most important aspect is the destination, Ladakh. There's no comparison anywhere in the world."

Chewang said the corporate partnerships also involve initiatives beyond conventional event branding.

"Bisleri, since they have come on board, every year they have been building a reservoir in some remote villages of Ladakh. So, it's not just putting up billboards and pushing their commercials," he said.

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Chewang believes Ladakh's unique geography and accessibility are among the biggest draws for runners.

"There are not many places in the world where you land at 11,500 feet and you drive for 40 minutes and go beyond Everest Base Camp. You're above Everest Base Camp," he said.

He also pointed to the region's Buddhist heritage, centuries-old monasteries and distinctive landscape as added attractions.

But organising a race at such altitude comes with its own set of challenges, particularly in ensuring the safety of thousands of participants.

"It's a huge challenge for us to make sure the runners are really getting the right experience. And the most important is that they are safe," Chewang said.

For runners, Chewang believes the biggest hurdle is often psychological rather than physical.

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"One of the biggest challenges for a runner coming here is the psychological unpreparedness because they haven't done any race anywhere at altitude," he said.

"Even at the global level, there's not much research being done on running at such high altitude. The oxygen level is very low. At the Khardung La top, it's 50 per cent of what you have at sea level."

Despite the demanding conditions and high cost of participation, the race continues to grow.

"It is expensive. This event is very expensive as compared to other races in our country. It's not just the registration fee. In Ladakh, to do this, you have to take at least a minimum of 10 days of holiday. You have to fly in and thousands of people are coming in around the same time," Chewang said.

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