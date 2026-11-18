India's Lakshya Sen sealed his place in the BWF World Tour Finals after compatriot Kidambi Srikanth knocked out his closest rival, Japan's Koki Watanabe, in the men's singles first round of the Hong Kong Open Super 500 badminton tournament here on Wednesday. Lakshya Sen seals BWF World Tour Final spot after KIdambi Srikanth knocks out Watanabe. (REUTERS)

With back-to-back titles at the Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters Japan, Lakshya had come out of nowhere to climb to sixth spot in the World Tour rankings but his spot was not sealed, as Watanabe and Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn were also in the race to break into the top-eight and secure a place in the season finale in December.

On Wednesday, Srikanth beat Watanabe 21-16, 16-21, 21-9, ending the Japanese player's hopes of making the season-ending event in Hangzhou, China, from December 9 to 13.

It was after Lakshya had survived a scare against Frenchman Arnaud Merkle, coming back from a game down to win 14-21, 21-16, 25-23 and enter the pre-quarterfinals.

Lakshya, with 74,180 points, and Watanabe, on 73,620, had been locked in a tight battle for one of the final spots in the HSBC Race to Finals standings. The Hong Kong Open is the last qualifying event of the season.

With Watanabe needing to beat Srikanth to stay in contention, his defeat meant he would no longer overtake Lakshya.

Vitidsarn and Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen have also secured their places in the BWF World Tour Finals following Watanabe's exit.

This will be Lakshya's second appearance at the World Tour Finals, having reached the semifinals on debut in 2021.

He is the second Indian to qualify for this year's edition after PV Sindhu, who made the cut in the women's singles.

Lakshya will next face Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday. Srikanth will take on Korea's Yoo Tae Bin.

It was also a good day for Rakshitha Ramraj as she recorded a stunning 21-18, 21-18 win over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt to set up a clash with China's Chen Yu Fei.

Ashmita Chaliha won the all-Indian contest against Isharani Baruah 12-21, 21-13, 21-12 and will next take on Japan's Hina Akechi.

However, Unnati Hooda went down fighting to eighth seed Han Yue of China 21-17, 19-21, 17-21, while Anmol Kharb lost 10-21, 18-21 to fourth seed Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan.

Treesa, Gayatri ease past Hong Kong's pair World Championships bronze medallist Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand eased past Hong Kong's Fan Ka Yan and Leung Yuet Yee 21-16, 21-9 in women's doubles and will face Americans Lauren Lam and Allison Lee next.

Among other Indians in doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun lost 20-22, 12-21 to Chinese Taipei's He Zhi-Wei and Huang Jui-Hsuan.

There was further disappointment in store for Hariharan as he and his mixed doubles partner Tanisha Crasto lost 26-28, 14-21 to Malaysia's Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien.

Dhruv Rawat and K Maneesha also faced defeat, going down 9-21, 15-21 to second seeds Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of China, while Dhruv Kapila and Radhika Sharma lost 15-21, 10-21 to fourth seeds Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui of China.