Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari: Major reason behind F1 star's departure from Mercedes revealed - Report

The motorsports community was left stunned on Thursday as seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton announced his departure from Mercedes after the 2024 season to join Ferrari. Despite signing a new two-year contract extension with Mercedes in August, Hamilton has triggered a release clause, paving the way for his move to Ferrari in 2025. Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of the 2024 season, the team announced February 1, 2024(AFP)

This move marks a significant shift for the 39-year-old British driver, whom Ferrari had pursued before committing to Mercedes.

“I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I’m so proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old,” Hamilton said in a team statement.

“It’s a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make. But the time is right for me to take this step and I’m excited to be taking on a new challenge.”

After moving from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013, Hamilton secured six of his seven titles with the Silver Arrows. With 103 race victories, he holds the record in F1. However, his most recent win was in the penultimate race of the 2021 season, reflecting Mercedes' challenges in getting their new car competitive against Red Bull.

And that, perhaps, might be the major reason behind Hamilton's departure from Mercedes, as reported by RacingNews365.

According to the report, Loic Serra's departure from Mercedes significantly influenced Hamilton's decision. Formerly serving as Mercedes' Head of Vehicle Performance, Serra was recruited by Ferrari for their 2025 season.

Serra reportedly clashed with the Mercedes technical team led by Mike Elliott, particularly regarding the direction of the W13 and W14 projects, which featured a notably elongated wheelbase and floor. Both Serra and Hamilton, apparently, shared reservations about the 2022-spec car, constructed under revised technical regulations.

In fact, Hamilton has been vocal about his reservations with the car even during the 2023 season. "Last year, I told them the issues that are with the car. I've driven so many cars in my life, so I know what a car needs, I know what a car doesn't need.

"And I think it's really about accountability, it's about owning up and saying 'yeah, you know what, we didn't listen to you, it's not where it needs to be and we've got to work’.”

Regardless, the Hamilton move is fairly stunning, even after prolonged negotiations on the extension he signed last year led to speculation he was considering a move to another team.