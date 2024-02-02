 Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari for 2025 Formula 1 season - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Other Sports / Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari for 2025 Formula 1 season

Lewis Hamilton to leave Mercedes and join Ferrari for 2025 Formula 1 season

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 02, 2024 02:09 AM IST

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on Thursday activated a release option in the Mercedes contract he signed in August in a bid to join join Ferrari from the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season. The bombshell announcement was confirmed by Mercedes on social media before Ferrari released a one-line statement, saying that he is joining them on a "multi-year" deal. Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.(AFP)
"Scuderia Ferrari is pleased to announce that Lewis Hamilton will be joining the team in 2025, on a multi-year contract," Ferrari said.

Charles Leclerc, who signed his fresh contract with Ferrari last week, will now be Hamilton's new teammate starting next season.

"I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I'm so proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old," said Hamilton in the Mercedes statement. "It's a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make. But the time is right for me to take this step and I'm excited to be taking on a new challenge."

Hamilton is the most successful driver in F1 history with a tally of 103 wins and 104 pole positions. The legendary Michael Schumacher is the only other driver with seven world titles. However, the 39-year-old, who joined Mercedes in 2013 from McLaren and won six world titles with the team, has not won a race since December 2021.

Hamilton added that he wanted to finish his time at Mercedes on a high and stands "100% committed to delivering the best performance I can this season and making my last year with the Silver Arrows, one to remember".

The Briton will replace Spanish driver Sainz at Ferrari, who released a statement about his future moments after Hamilton's news. It read: "Following today's news, Scuderia Ferrari and myself will part ways at the end of 2024."

Meanwhile, Mercedes will begin their search for a partner to Britain's George Russell. Sainz could be a possibility, although he has also been linked to Audi.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports.

