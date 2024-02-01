Ferrari incoming: Lewis Hamilton's five achievements with Mercedes that could stand the test of time

The end of an era is upon us. Decorated F1 racer Lewis Hamilton is up for a legendary switch to Ferrari, marking the end of a 11-year-long association with Mercedes, a team he joined back in 2013. With them, Hamilton became an all-time great, winning a world-record seven World Championship titles – tying with the one and only Michael Schumacher – and leading Mercedes to eight Constructer's Championship. As Hamilton's switch with Ferrari is likely to be announced officially, we take a look at five of his most outstanding achievements with the outgoing team. Lewis Hamilton changed the landscape of F1 at Mercedes(Reuters)

- During his tenure with Mercedes thus far, Hamilton has notched up 82 race victories, with his inaugural win occurring at the 2013 Hungarian Grand Prix.

- F1 icon Hamilton boasts 77 pole positions with the team. In his debut season with Mercedes in 2013, he clinched 5 poles, with his first one achieved at the Chinese Grand Prix.

- Hamilton has picked up 142 podium finishes throughout his career. His first-ever podium achievement with the team occurred at the 2013 Malaysian Grand Prix, securing a third-place finish.

- The British driver has notched up 49 fastest laps during his tenure with Mercedes. In his inaugural season with the team, he secured just one at the Italian Grand Prix, finishing in ninth position.

- Hamilton scored points consecutively in 48 races from the 2018 British Grand Prix to the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, with the exception of the Sakhir Grand Prix, where he was unable to participate due to contracting Covid-19.

Even though the deal is expected to be finalised over the next few hours, Mercedes and Ferrari have chosen not to provide comments regarding the speculation around Hamilton potentially joining Ferrari. This prospective move would raise eyebrows among Formula 1 observers, as the 39-year-old British driver signed a new two-year deal last summer, extending until 2025. However, it remains unclear whether the contract includes an escape clause.

Despite their dominant streak from 2013 to 2020, Hamilton and Mercedes have faced frustration in the last two seasons. Mercedes secured only one victory in 2022, courtesy of George Russell, attributed to a design flaw causing a bouncing effect known as porpoising. Hamilton finished third overall in the previous season, trailing Max Verstappen by a substantial 341 points, with just six podium finishes.

Upon signing the new contract, Hamilton expressed his commitment to addressing 'unfinished business' with the team and maintained faith in Mercedes' ability to return to the forefront. If he were to join Ferrari, it is likely he would replace Carlos Sainz, especially considering Sainz's teammate, Charles Leclerc, recently signed a multi-year contract extension.