Long way to go before comparison with Carlsen: Gukesh

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 07, 2025 08:33 PM IST

The 18-year-old knows he can still improve in all formats and he has a lot to look forward too in that regard

Kolkata: He is the chess world champion at 18 but D Gukesh says there is a lot left to achieve before comparisons with former world champion Magnus Carlsen can make sense. Carlsen had refused to defend the title, citing a lack of motivation for playing classical chess in the existing structure.

World Chess Champion D Gukesh. (PTI)
World Chess Champion D Gukesh. (PTI)

Carlsen’s withdrawal led to Ding claiming the world title in 2023 after defeating Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi. Gukesh became the youngest world champion after defeating Ding last December. “I’m honoured to win the world championship title but there is a long way to go before comparing with Magnus,” said Gukesh at the Trailblazers 3.0 sports conclave here on Friday.

“It’s a positive thing that I have won this but there is also someone like Magnus to look up to and set myself as a benchmark. Other than that, I have to improve in other formats---rapid, blitz, now freestyle has come up. When you have nothing to work on, you get bored. I have lots to look forward to. Also, in classical, I’m World No 3... I think. So still a long way to go.”

Not without Viswanathan Anand could have Indian chess gained so much prominence but this decade has already witnessed an exceptional spurt of talent---led by Gukesh, Arjun Ergaisi and R Praggnanandhaa---that has taken the competitive world by storm. Gukesh feels this dominance can only grow. “I don’t think there is any other country that has so many players at the top but also just coming up. US has a lot of amazing players but they are already well-established,” he said.

“It’s really amazing to see how we are pushing each other, growing together. This very healthy rivalry we have. Already we are seeing a lot of Indians coming out on top in important tournaments like Olympiad, World Championship, Tata Steel Chess etc. It’s really exciting for Indian chess and I’m really happy to be part of this amazing group.”

Like any Chennai boy, Gukesh’s eyes lit up at the mention of MS Dhoni, revealing how he was as much his idol as Anand. “Not only his achievements but how he handles himself on the field during those critical moments. It’s really inspiring,” said Gukesh. “Had two near-misses in the past but I would love to meet him.”

