Magnus Carlsen bangs table in anger, D Gukesh in disbelief after plotting epic Norway Chess revenge on World No. 1

It looked like Magnus Carlsen would extend his lead in Norway Chess 2025 by another three points, with a second win against reigning World Champion D Gukesh. But the 18-year-old, who was in a losing position in the endgame, scripted a massive comeback, taking advantage of a blunder by the World No. 1 and sealing his first classical win against Carlsen. D Gukesh claimed his maiden classical win vs a shellshocked Magnus Carlsen.(Twitter)

Such was the style in which Gukesh won, that fans and experts are calling it the ‘turnaround of the year’. Carlsen was equally shellshocked by the win, and banged the table in frustration as the pieces also fell off. It also left the commentators and fans in shock, with the video going viral online. After Carlsen slammed the table, he also shook hands with Gukesh, who was also shocked that he finally bagged his first classical win vs the Norwegian, and the Indian GM stood up, looking dazed and confused. Carlsen then on his way back, patted Gukesh on his back, and walked off.

For Gukesh, it was the perfect revenge, as he had lost to Carlsen in the opening round. Gukesh has now climbed to third spot with 8.5 points and is behind Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana by just one point. It was also a big comeback by Gukesh, who didn't look like he was in good form in the opening round loss to Carlsen. But on Sunday, he turned things around to seal a win against Carlsen, in 62 moves and over four hours.

Full video of Magnus Carlsen's reaction to D Gukesh's epic revenge:

Speaking after Gukesh's win, his coach Grzegorz Gajewski hailed the teenage sensation for going in deep into his match against Carlsen, and then managing to seal a win.

“It (win) just gives a huge pump of confidence (to Gukesh) because once you've done it, you know you can do it again. And that's the plan,” he said.

“And for the tournament (Norway Chess) that's going ahead, it gives him (Gukesh) a bump. Hopefully we can break another unbreakable margin. Perfect,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sunday also saw Caruana beat fellow American GM Hikaru Nakamura with a black draw in armageddon. Meanwhile, Arjun erigaisi took advantage of a blunder by Wei Yi to win with White in their armageddon game.

In the women's section, Koneru Humpy blundered her rook against Vaishali Rameshbabu, allowing Anna Muzychuk to catch her in the lead with an armageddon win against IM Sara Khadem. Also, GM Ju Wenjun grabbed her fifth Armageddon win in a row, in a stunning time scramble against Lei Tingjie.