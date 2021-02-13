Maharashtra’s Rohan Shingade and Kajal Bhor steal the show on Day 2 of KKFI’s 2021 Super League Kho Kho Championship
- In the Pool A match, Karnataka’s Sudarshan and Punjab’s Harkirat Singh guided Jaguars thrilling one point win over Rhinos. Harkirat impressed in the defence with spending two minutes 55 seconds on the mat while Sudarshan chased down seven points.
Kolhapur’s Rohan Shingade produced an all-round show as Pahadi Billas notched up a close-fought three-point win over Frisky Rangers in a Pool B match, while Kajal Bhor of Cheetahs dazzled for the girls at the KKFI’s 2021 Super League Kho Kho Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here in New Delhi today. The on-going tournament is part of the player evaluation process implemented by KKFI and Ultimate Kho Kho’s (UKK) post the first-ever scientific training camp.
Pahadi Billas, who had to settle for a draw in their first match on Day 1, clinched the game with the scores of 32-29. Shingade spent three minutes and 20 seconds on the mat while defending in the entire match and also bagged seven points in the chase for his team. He was equally supported by three more players from Maharashtra, Pratik Waikar, Mahesh Shinde and Sagar Potdar. While skipper Waikar and Shinde chased down five points each, Potdar bagged three points. Madhya Pradesh’s Devendra Dagur was key performer for Frisky Rangers with his six points in the chase.
Meanwhile in the women’s game played today, Panthers continued their winning run in the tournament to register a second successive win against the Cheetahs. Kajal was key highlight in Panthers’ win by one point. The Maharashtra player Kajal spent one minute and 10 second on the mat, defending and also chased down seven point for the team’s 8-7 victory.
The eight men's teams, divided into Pool A and Pool B, will play their last round-robin matches tomorrow in their respective pools before the top two teams from each group will progress into the semi-finals and the two best teams will eventually be part of the final face-off on February 15.
The winning team will receive 2lac; runners up will get 1.5lac and 50 thousand each will be given to the third and fourth position men teams. The women will receive 30 thousand each.
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
An innocuous-looking circular from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) was slipped past at the same time, its sober words, however, containing an ambush.
The all-Indian squad, spearheaded by a star-studded driver line-up of Narain Karthikeyan, Arjun Maini, and Naveen Rao, will compete in the LMP2 category over two, four-hour-long races at the Dubai Autodrome.
