Mission Olympics: How PVL is helping Indian volleyball create its own pathway

Panjim: India's growing franchise volleyball ecosystem and dedicated Under-21 tournaments are creating a clearer pathway for young players to progress from the grassroots to the professional game and eventually the senior national team, with the ultimate ambition of Olympic qualification.

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The recently-concluded inaugural Guardians Trophy, organised by Goa Guardians, brought together Under-21 players from across the country, giving them an opportunity to compete at franchise level and showcase their talent to coaches and scouts.

Goa Guardians coach Viral Shah believes sustained investment in youth is essential for India's long-term prospects.

"The future of India is in these players. If we don't give them exposure and teach them at this level, then the future of Indian volleyball will suffer. This is the level where we can work with them and build them," Shah told PTI.

The tournament also exposed youngsters to players from different regions, helping them adapt to different cultures, languages and playing styles.

"Players from South, North, East and West are all here. Every culture, behaviour and playing style is different. When they stay together, they learn and communicate. Our aim is to bring them together and build a team," Shah added.

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{{^usCountry}} For the players, the objective is to use these opportunities to develop their skills and earn a senior India call-up. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the players, the objective is to use these opportunities to develop their skills and earn a senior India call-up. {{/usCountry}}

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Hyderabad Black Hawks U-21 captain Deepak, who led his side to the inaugural Guardians Trophy title, said his immediate focus was on continuing his development.

"We have to develop our game further. I want to come to India and play for the senior team," he said.

Deepak began playing volleyball in his village at the age of 10 or 11, inspired by his grandfather and father, who were also spikers.

Goa player Suraj said the expanding league structure was giving youngsters more opportunities to compete and learn.

"Volleyball is getting a lot of attention in India. There are a lot of leagues and new platforms. There is U-21 for the youth, there are nationals, there is the league and there is PBL," he said.

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He also highlighted the value of playing alongside experienced athletes.

"We get to learn a lot. There are senior players in our team, so we get experience from playing with them. We gain confidence. It is very good," Suraj said.

Yogesh Kumar, a Goa player and retained player of Mumbai Meteors in the Prime Volleyball League, believes the growth of youth tournaments could eventually strengthen India's international prospects.

"If the youth players progress, they will represent India very well at the senior level. That's why our Indian team can qualify for the Olympics," Yogesh said. He said the Guardians Trophy also provided a platform for young players to be noticed.

"Every team has an Under-21 player and every team has seen them. Players can be picked from here. It was a very good opportunity for us," he said.

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The tournament's significance extends beyond the competition itself. The trials conducted by the franchise teams have widened the pool of players competing for opportunities, while academies and grassroots programmes are providing a more sustained development structure.

Prime Volleyball League CEO Joy Bhattacharjya said the creation of such pathways was central to the league's long-term vision.

"For the last four years, the Prime Volleyball League has been conducting the main tournament and we have seen a lot of interest from kids and young players. Then the Goa Guardians took this important decision to have a youth Under-21 tournament and invite all the teams to bring their own squads," Bhattacharjya said.

The growing system, from grassroots programmes and academies to U-21 competitions and franchise leagues, is aimed at ensuring India's young volleyballers have opportunities to develop, compete and eventually make the transition to the senior international level.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.