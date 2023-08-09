NBA trade rumours: What’s happening with James Harden and Damian Lillard? The latest on the wantaway stars

The NBA trade buzz seems to have mellowed down a bit with training camps scheduled to begin in September. That does not mean they have completely died down. An interesting bit of news now making the headlines involves Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden who requested trade after the end of last season. According to a new report, Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers are expected to hold talks over Harden’s trade this off-season. Another NBA superstar who wanted to be traded out was Damian Lillard of Portland Trail Blazers. He even spelled out the favoured destination – Miami Heat. Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) calls to teammates during the first half of Game 5 against the Boston Celtics in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series 2023(AP)

The Athletic has now reported that Lillard is still determined to play for Miami Heat next season. Though Portland do not seem quite satisfied with what the Heat are offering.

The Athletic reported that Miami Heat have been prepared to offer Portland Trail Blazers a package for Damian Lillard ever since early July. James Harden, on the other hand, reportedly wants to leave Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the next season.

The Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers are expected to engage again in discussions on a Harden trade this offseason, the Athletic report said.

76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey recently said that they are trying to find a way to honour Harden’s wish for a trade.

Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers had completed a mega trade deal for NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) James Harden back in September last year. In exchange for the three-time scoring champion and Paul Millsap, the Nets had acquired the services of Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks. Harden has registered at least 20 points and 10 assists in each of his last three seasons.

The Los Angeles Clippers team have among the NBA's two most power-packed wings, in the form of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but the franchise’s performances in recent times have not been impressive.

The Clippers' form deteriorated whenever one of Kawhi and George, or both, were out. So, adding someone like Harden seems quite sensible on the Clippers' part.

Damian Lillard, on the other hand, requested Portland Trail Blazers for a trade earlier this year in July. Since then, his relationship with the franchise has been a bit topsy-turvy.

Lillard recently posted a cryptic tweet which fuelled speculations about his NBA future. “’Either you play the game or let the game play you and be that broke mf talking bout I stayed true,’” the 33-year-old wrote.

According to reports, Lillard wants to play along with NBA stars like Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. Miami made it to the NBA finals last season and are seen as major contenders from the Eastern Conference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail