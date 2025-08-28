Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: No Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem showdown, World No. 1 looks to replicate 2022
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: Neeraj Chopra will be up against the likes of Julian Weber and Anderson Peters in Zurich.
- 37 Mins agoNeeraj's 2025 campaign
- 51 Mins agoHow did Neeraj qualify?
- 1 Mins agoNeeraj looks to reclaim title
- 13 Mins agoNeeraj opens up on crossing the elusive 90m mark in Doha
- 29 Mins agoEntry list
- 37 Mins agoNeeraj credits coach Zelezny for crossing 90m in Doha
- 43 Mins agoNo Arshad Nadeem
- 54 Mins agoHello and welcome everone!
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: Having made history at Switzerland’s iconic Letzigrund Stadium three years ago, Neeraj Chopra will return to the same venue to participate in the men’s javelin throw at the 2025 Diamond League Final, on Thursday. Neeraj became the first Indian in 2022 to become a Diamond League champion in any event, and the final was held in the same venue in Zurich. He did made the finals of the next two editions in Eugene and Brussels, but had to settle for runners-up in both occassions. The Tokyo 2020 gold medallist has competed in two Diamond League meets this season, finishing second in Doha with a national record-breaking 90.23m throw, and also claimed victory in the Paris leg with 88.16m....Read More
After securing his berth in the final, Neeral sat out of the Silesia and Brussels leg of the 2025 Diamond League season. The final on Thursday will have a strong seven-man line-up, with six of the participants within the world’s top-ten. Grenada’s Anderson Peters is the defending champion and will be featuring in the event. He defeated Neeraj by a single centimetre in Brussels last year. The other participants are Andrian Mardare, Keshorn Walcott, Julian Weber, Simon Wieland and Julius Yego.
Ahead of the Diamond League final, Neeraj stressed the importance of more 90m attempts. He said, “I really want to throw over 90 metres more consistently. It was early in the season. I am still trying to find the best technique. I am doing well in training, but I need to focus on it during competitions.”
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: Neeraj's 2025 campaign
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: Neeraj has competed in six events this season, winning four and coming second twice. In his last competitive event, at the NC Classic in Bengaluru, he came first with an effort of 86.18m.
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: How did Neeraj qualify?
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: Neeraj qualified for the final by finishing 2nd and 1st in the two (of four) Diamond League events, he competed in. He bagged 15 points.
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: Neeraj looks to reclaim title
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: Neeraj cilnched gold in the Diamond League final in 2022. Meanwhile, he came second in 2022 and 2024. He will be looking to reclaim the title in Zurich.
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: Neeraj opens up on crossing the elusive 90m mark in Doha
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: Commenting on his 90m throw in Doha, he said, "I was waiting a long time for 90 metres. I’m happy that this question will no longer be asked. Since I threw 88 metres in 2018, everyone has been asking me when I will throw 90 metres. It was always in my head."
"I really want to throw over 90 metres more consistently. It was early in the season. I am still trying to find the best technique. I am doing well in training, but I need to focus on it during competitions," he added.
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: Entry list
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: Neeraj Chopra (India): SB 90.23m - PB 90.23m - World Ranking: 1
Andrian Mardare (Moldova): SB 82.38m - PB 86.66m - World Ranking: 8
Anderson Peters (Grenada): SB 85.64m - PB 93.07m - World Ranking: 2
Keshorn Walcott (Trinidad & Tobago): SB 86.30m - PB 90.16m - World Ranking: 7
Julian Weber (Germany): SB 91.06m - PB 91.06m - World Ranking: 3
Simon Wieland (Switzerland): SB 79.33m - PB 79.44m - World Ranking: 43
Julius Yego (Kenya): SB 84.51m - PB 92.72m - World Ranking: 4
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: Neeraj credits coach Zelezny for crossing 90m in Doha
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: In the Diamond League press conference, Neeraj said, "I learned from him (Zelezny) how to stay calm under pressure and still be consistent. He threw 90m-plus more than 50 times. He was really on another level."
"I also follow him, seeing how he handled pressure. He once said technique was his biggest weapon. I’m not at his level. I’m trying to improve my technique."
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: No Arshad Nadeem
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: Arshad has not competed with Neeraj since the Paris Olympics, and didn't participate in any of the Diamond League 2025 events. He was scheduked to feature in the Silesia leg, but pulled out due to a right calf surgery. He didn't qualify for the final.
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: Hello and welcome everone!
Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the men's javelin throw event at the 2025 Diamond League Final in Zurich. Neeraj will be in action today! But we won't see Arshad Nadeem, who hasn't qualified for the final. The main challenger to Neeraj will be Weber and Peters. Stay tuned!