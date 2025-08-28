Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: No Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem showdown, World No. 1 looks to replicate 2022

Live

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: Neeraj Chopra threw 90.23m while finishing second in his season-opening Diamond League meet for javelin.

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final Live: Having made history at Switzerland’s iconic Letzigrund Stadium three years ago, Neeraj Chopra will return to the same venue to participate in the men’s javelin throw at the 2025 Diamond League Final, on Thursday. Neeraj became the first Indian in 2022 to become a Diamond League champion in any event, and the final was held in the same venue in Zurich. He did made the finals of the next two editions in Eugene and Brussels, but had to settle for runners-up in both occassions. The Tokyo 2020 gold medallist has competed in two Diamond League meets this season, finishing second in Doha with a national record-breaking 90.23m throw, and also claimed victory in the Paris leg with 88.16m....Read More

After securing his berth in the final, Neeral sat out of the Silesia and Brussels leg of the 2025 Diamond League season. The final on Thursday will have a strong seven-man line-up, with six of the participants within the world’s top-ten. Grenada’s Anderson Peters is the defending champion and will be featuring in the event. He defeated Neeraj by a single centimetre in Brussels last year. The other participants are Andrian Mardare, Keshorn Walcott, Julian Weber, Simon Wieland and Julius Yego. ​Ahead of the Diamond League final, Neeraj stressed the importance of more 90m attempts. He said, “I really want to throw over 90 metres more consistently. It was early in the season. I am still trying to find the best technique. I am doing well in training, but I need to focus on it during competitions.”