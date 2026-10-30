Neeraj Chopra gives injury update, hopes to resume training soon

Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has provided an update on his injury recovery, revealing that he is hoping to resume training in the next couple of weeks. Chopra sustained an injury during a training session in August, which brought an early end to his season and ruled him out of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan and the Diamond League finale.

Neeraj Chopra offers encouraging injury update after missing Asian Games and Diamond League finale. (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, the Olympic champion's recovery is on track, with his condition improving significantly. Chopra said he feels much better after consulting renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and is hopeful of returning to training soon.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

"My injury is much better now. I faced some issues initially in the first month and a half, but it has improved significantly," Chopra told Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

"I consulted Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and he has advised that I can now resume training and begin proper rehabilitation. My plan is to start both in the next couple of weeks."

The 28-year-old, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and a silver at the Paris Games in 2024, said that he took complete rest as advised by his medical team.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "For my injury, the doctors had advised rest, and that is exactly what I followed. With regard to competitions, TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and SAI (Sports Authority of India) have been supporting me for years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "For my injury, the doctors had advised rest, and that is exactly what I followed. With regard to competitions, TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and SAI (Sports Authority of India) have been supporting me for years. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"I have been part of the TOPS Core Group for many years now, and whenever I need any support, they are there," he said.

His last competition this year was on August 21 at the Lausanne Diamond League where he finished second. He also won a silver in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in July.

'Enjoy the experience'

Chopra also wished the 17 Indian athletes heading to Dakar, Senegal, for the Youth Olympic Games, which begin on Saturday. He asked them to enjoy the occasion, stay calm and not let the pressure get to them, adding that competing at such a stage would teach them valuable lessons.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"I wish all the best to the athletes heading to the Youth Olympics. Enjoy the experience and don't take too much pressure or get nervous. Whatever pressure you face at the Youth Olympics is good for you as it teaches you a lot.

"Use this opportunity to observe others and channel the pressure to your advantage, and I am sure you will do your best," he added.