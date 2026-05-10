New Delhi, Neeru Dhanda and Vivaan Kapoor signed off with a bronze medal in the trap mixed team event as India ended its campaign at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun on a positive note in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Sunday. Neeru and Vivaan win trap mixed team bronze in World Cup Shotgun

The medal was the first ISSF World Cup podium finish for Neeru and Vivaan in the Olympic event and India's second since mixed team trap was added to the Olympic programme last year.

Neeru and Vivaan shot 24 out of the first 30 targets in the final and despite matching the top Italian pair of Silvana Stanco and Mauro De Filippis, they had to miss out on a better medal, having finished second to the silver winning Italians in qualification.

Chinese Taipei's Kun-Pi Yang and Wan-Yu Liu won a second World Cup gold with a world record score of 36 in the final.

Vivaan and Neeru had shot 143 in qualification, finishing just two behind Silvana, a Paris Olympic silver medallist, and Mauro, a former world champion in the event.

Both shot perfect third rounds of 25 each to confirm their final spots with Vivaan missing two out of his 75 targets.

Teammates Ahvar Rizvi and Pragati Dubey shot 130 to finish 23rd in the 31-team competition.

After the first 10 targets in the decider, Kun and Wan led the field with a perfect score. Neeru missed her third, to put India in second after Vivaan shot down all five of his targets to extend his qualification form.

Italy and China were fighting for third place having hit five of their first 10 targets. Italy won that fight by one hit after 20 targets, as Chinese Taipei extended their lead by two over India as Neeru missed two more targets.

The Italians then showed their class in the third series, missing none, even as Vivaan missed his first of the final on his 13th shot. In the end, both pairs ended up on the same score, with the Italians surviving because of their qualification performance.

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