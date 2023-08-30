'Never imagined being a 40-plus dude trying to hold on for dear life': Stephen Curry's unique take on 'LeBron' question

With four NBA titles and two MVP awards in his kitty, Stephen Curry is one of the finest guards to ever feature in the NBA. Curry does not seem to be willing to stop any time soon but at the age of 35 he has to deal with the question of retirement quite often. During his recent appearance on Gilbert Arenas' podcast, Curry was asked if he wanted to play as long as LeBron James, and the Golden State Warriors guard came up with an interesting response. LeBron James (L) and Stephen Curry at the NBA(Getty)

“It’s somewhere in that range, but I never imagined myself being the forty-plus dude trying to hold on for dear life. But who knows what my body will look like or feel like at that point? I got three years left on my deal, including at least that, and then kind of figure it out from there,” Curry said.

Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James will be making his 21st NBA appearance this season. During his last campaign, LeBron led the Lakers Western Conference Finals where they were beaten by eventual NBA champions Denver Nuggets.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry has so far spent 14 years with the Warriors since he was drafted seventh overall in 2009. Before his selection, the Warriors could manage to make only one playoff appearance in 15 seasons. The scene changed with Curry’s arrival. Curry had led the Warriors to four consecutive NBA finals from 2015 to 2018. Curry agreed to a four-year $215 million contract extension with the Warriors two years back. With this, he became the first player in NBA history to sign two $200 million-plus contracts.

Despite being one of the greatest players of the franchise, speculations have been rife over Curry moving away from the Golden State Warriors. Quashing those rumours, the four-time scoring champion categorically stated that he dreams of remaining a one-team player.

“I am blessed to know and hope that no matter how many years I do play, playing for one franchise and being a part of that group of the legends that have accomplished that feat and won at the highest level and all that. I don’t ever take that for granted either. You got the Kobes (Bryant), the Magics (Johnson), Dirks (Nowitzki), Tim Duncan, those guys helped establish a culture, won, did it with a lot of different roster combinations and different parts in their career,” said Curry.

The Golden State Warriors will kick off their new NBA campaign with a match against Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center in California on October 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON