Nick Kyrgios uses ‘Federer-Nadal-Djokovic’ example to lash out at Mahut’s ‘Sinner will win that with 6-3’s’ statement

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been involved in multiple controversies throughout his career, and now the latest one involved Nicolas Mahut. The Frenchman remarked that Kyrgios’ Grand Slam title aspirations are not ‘realistic’ due to him making a comeback after almost two years on the sidelines, during which he featured in only one competitive fixture. Nick Kyrgios in action.(AP)

“I think all the things before the match are harder to handle for Sinner than the match itself. Kyrgios hasn't been back that long and of course you can dream of the title at the Australian Open, but you have to be realistic. Even if the crowd gets excited, Sinner will win that with 6-3's,” Mahut told Eurosport.

Kyrgios is set to make his comeback and the Aussie ace stated that his return was going to be all about winning a singles Grand Slam trophy. Kyrgios coming closest to winning such a title was at the 2022 Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final.

He has also stated that he is capable of beating World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, if they face each other at the 2025 Australian Open. Mahut’s statement left Kyrgios annoyed and he lashed out at the French tennis player in a recent interview with Telecom Asia Sport.

“I have people like Mahut telling me to be realistic. He was an amazing doubles player, a Grand Slam champion, no doubt, but he didn't have the singles career I've had. That's probably why he has his opinion. But on the singles court, he never had the belief I have, so that opinion means nothing to me. I've achieved way more things playing singles than Mahut could have in his entire career,” he said.

Backing himself, he added, “That belief is what separates players. Federer, Nadal, Djokovic - they were the greatest because people were defeated before they even stepped on the court with them. I don't want to be that player. I'll always back my ability and my belief.”

Kyrgios is expected to make his comeback at the upcoming Brisbane International, before the Australian Open. Since the past two years, he has been recovering from wrist and knee injuries, and also required surgeries.