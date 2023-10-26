Pan American Games 2023 Day 6 schedule: Check out medal events for October 26
All you need to know about medal events on Day 6 of the Pan American Games 2023.
Pan American Games 2023 has entered the 6th day since its beginning on October 20. The medals tally has USA on the top followed by Canada, Mexico and Brazil. The domination of USA in the games thus far, can be realised by the fact they have won almost double the number of medals won by the second best performing team i.e, Canada.
On Wednesday, it was a great day for USA in badminton where they won a bunch of medals with Beiwen Zhang stealing the limelight by clinching the gold in women's singles. US athletes won laurels in rowing, artistic gymnastics, swimming, raquetball etc. as well on day 5 of the ongoing grand event.
ALSO READ| ‘LeBron James cheapens everything’: Fans react to LA Lakers star's $28000 getup in Louis Vuitton
In the games thus far, North American athletes have delivered better performances in various sports categories as compared to those from South American countries.
Here is the schedule for Pan American Games 2023 Day 6(October 26) [Time mentioned is USA Eastern Time (ET)]
Shooting
12:00 – Women's 10m air pistol final
13:30 – Men's 10m air pistol final
14:00 – Women's trap final
Volleyball
16:00 – Women's team bronze medal match
19:00 – Women's team gold medal match
Boxing
10:00 – Women's 54kg semi-finals
10:30 – Women's 60kg semi-finals
11:00 – Women's 75kg semi-finals
11:30 – Men's 57kg semi-finals
12:00 – Men's 71kg semi-finals
12:30 – Men's 92kg semi-finals
16:00 – Women's 50kg semi-finals
16:30 – Men's 51kg semi-finals
17:00 – Women's 57kg semi-finals
17:30 – Men's 63.5kg semi-finals
18:00 – Women's 66kg semi-finals
18:30 – Men's 80kg semi-finals
19:00 – Men's +92kg semi-finals
Cycling track
17:57 – Men's sprint medal finals
18:38 – Women's omnium - points race
Modern pentathlon
15:30 – Women's relay final - Laser run
Racquetball
12:15 – Women's team final
13:15 – Men's team final